On Day 6 of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, the nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced this morning in L.A. and if you are La La Land, Mahershala Ali or Isabelle Huppert, you’ll probably feeling mountain high. However, for others like Silence director Martin Scorsese or Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson, their Oscars hopes just got buried.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017 will be held on February 26 – here are some of the most significant people and projects that were snubbed this year and likely won’t be in the Dolby Theatre that night. Tell us who you think we might have missed that were also overlooked.

Martin Scorsese – Denied a Golden Globe nomination late last year and a DGA Awards nom earlier this month, the silence is now deafening on the Silence director this morning. Has the faith been lost?

Sully – The heroic story of pilot Chesley Sullenberger’s 2009 emergency landing of a US Airways flight on the Hudson River and everyone on board escaping safely was borderline miraculous. The fact that star and multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks, director and multiple Oscar winner Clint Eastwood and the box office success film itself based on the pilot and that landing was snubbed today in the major categories is nothing short of a sin.

Michael Keaton – The past nominee deserved a break today for his performance as McDonald’s Ray Kroc in The Founder but no Happy Meal there.

Taraji P. Henson – The math just didn’t add up with AMPAS members for the Empire star’s performance as NASA human computer Katherine Jackson. Her Hidden Figures character helped get John Glen into space and back home safe and received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 but not even a chance at reward for past nominee Henson. Congrats to co-star and previous Oscar winner Octavia Spencer on her Best Supporting Actress nom Tuesday.

The King’s Choice – Norway’s big Oscar hope for Best Foreign Language Film tells the true tale of the monarch who resisted Hitler and the Nazis in some of the darkest days of WWII. History should never forget King Haakon VII but Oscar voters sure did.

Amy Adams – No Academy arrival this year for the Arrival actress even though the Denis Villeneuve helmed movie picked up Best Picture and Best Director noms among others.

Matthew McConaughey – The actor radically transformed himself for Gold but this past Best Actor winner did not strike Oscar gold today.

Annette Bening – The previous Best Supporting Actress nominee didn’t see any 21st Century appreciation this year for 20th Century Women.

Kevin Costner – The Dances With Wolves winner was the hidden weapon of Hidden Figures but didn’t take flight for his role in the NASA civil rights pic this morning.

Trolls – Academy members really know just how to stop the Animated Feature feeling don’t they? And don’t tell me that Original Song nomination was all this DreamWorks Animation flick deserved

Adam Driver – The Star Wars alum put on a forceful campaign for his poetic New Jersey bus driver lead in Jim Jarmusch‘s Paterson but Oscar wasn’t along for the ride.

Tom Ford – The Nocturnal Animals director saw his well designed film win the Grand Jury Prize at Venice and scored Golden Globe nominations, including for Ford, but Oscar gold was not on today.

Eye In The Sky – Maybe it’s because the last film with the now deceased Alan Rickman in it was released in March, maybe it was the Drone and missile unleashing topic but the Helen Mirren starring pic didn’t get the altitude with Oscar

Hugh Grant – SAG and BAFTA nominations for Best Supporting Actor for the Florence Foster Jenkins star and a Golden Globes Lead Actor nom but it was no wedding and an Oscar funeral for Grant this morning.

‘I See A Victory” – The Hidden Figures tune from 2014 nominee Pharrell Williams is a foot tapper and a musical window into the film’s subject of equality. Still, no one ever accused Oscar voters of having too much introspection or swing at the same time and they proved that again with this snub.

Aaron Taylor Johnson – A Golden Globes win for the Nocturnal Animals actor and a BAFTA nomination but nothing from Oscar.

The Birth Of A Nation – Just one day short of a year ago, the Nat Parker directed and starring pic about the 1831 Nate Turner led slave rebellion debuted at Sundance and was garlanded with Oscar hopes. A record-breaking pick-up by Fox Searchlight followed and then Audience and Grand Jury Sundance awards and it looked like TBOAN was a contender. Then a 1999 sexual assault allegation against Parker resurfaced, plus box office disappointment and today, even with a first time feature directing nom from the DGA, Birth was stillborn with Academy members.