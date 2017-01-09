Held on a picture-perfect sunny and warm California winter day, the 74th annual Golden Globes are getting underway at the Beverly Hilton. Among the big questions: Which movies will get a boost in their Oscar campaigns, and how many references will there be of President-elect Donald Trump whose inauguration is only days away.
On the film side, La La Land has a real opportunity to establish itself as clear front-runner as Oscar nomination ballots are being filled out. Because the Globes separate Best Picture, Actor and Actress into Drama and Musical/Comedy categories, La La Land and its stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone has an easier path than rival consensus faves Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea and Lion, which battle it out in the Drama category with Hacksaw Ridge and Hell or High Water. La La Land goes against 20th Century Women, Florence Foster Jenkins, Sing Street and Deadpool. The latter, more profitable than any film in either category, would still be a long shot.
On the TV side, the question again is whether the HFPA will finally recognize Emmy mainstays like Game of Thrones and Veep or continue to bestow first major awards recognition to buzzy newcomers like Stranger Things, The Crown, Westworld and Atlanta.
It’s 2-for-2 for People v. O.J. Simpson and a third Golden Globe for FX.
WINNER: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – The People V OJ Simpson (FX)
The Golden Globes are not playing opposition to the Emmys, with the heavy favorite The People v. O.J. Simpson opening what may be a sweep like the one in September.
WINNER: Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Sarah Paulson, The People V OJ Simpson
Donald Glover is really catching on in the film arena. We’ll first see him in a major role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and then he’ll take over for Billy Dee Williams and play Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo Star Wars Anthology film. This guy is hot stuff.
The No. 1 show in Deadline’s Top 10 New TV Shows of 2016 took the best Musical or Comedy award tonight – bingo!
This one was considered a shoo-in. Another first-year comedy winning the top trophy and another snub for ‘Veep’
WINNER: Best Television Series/Musical or Comedy – Atlanta (FX)
The Emmy in the category is staying at the broadcast with another first-time winner. This is somewhat of a surprise as Issa Rae had been considered a frontrunner for her breakout HBO series Insecure. Great lines from Ross. “This is for all women of color and colorful people whose stories are nor always considered valid and important.”
WINNER: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series/Musical or Comedy – Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Malek is playing Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic directed by Bryan Singer. Intriguing choice
The obligatory Mariah Carey joke highlights the fact that Dick Clark Prods. is behind both ABC’s ‘Rockin’ Eve’, marked by Carey’s botched performance this year, and the Golden Globes.
Malek’s moment was last year when the Golden Globes finally honored Mad Men’s Jon Hamm on his final try.
Not really, the HFPA stuck with two TV traditions on this one – honoring a first-year show, ‘Goliath’, and an old favorite (and a movie star), Billy Bob Thornton.
You had to figure Rami Malek was the fave, coming off the Emmy win for Mr. Robot. Nellie how surprised are you to see Billy Bob Thornton win?
WINNER: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series/Drama – Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Aaron Taylor Johnson is a huge upset, playing the Texas psycho in Nocturnal Animals. Mahershala Ali was the favorite, and how good was dev patel in Lion. Johnson is a friend of Tom Ford, and even he was surprised at how scary was his performance. A bold choice.
WINNER: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Probably a good idea to make as many Trump jokes as possible. Many of these movies the mass audience hasn’t seen, either because they were limited, or because they are still rolling out. Trump on the other hand…
If anyone had doubts that politics would be front and center tonight, Fallon make that clear with the very first line of his opening monologue (after some clunky faulty equipment talk). “Welcome to the Golden Globes, one of the few places left where America still honors the
popular vote.”
Jimmy, stop being so fawning!
NBC is putting ABC on notice with the elaborate mashup of the year’s top movies and TV shows. This is the type of musical opening number that the Oscars are known for.
Jimmy Fallon’s opening is a very ambitious recreation of the opening number of La La Land. That opening of the movie was over the top, but Fallon is hitting all the right notes, with so many stars taking part. Very imaginative.
