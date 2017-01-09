Held on a picture-perfect sunny and warm California winter day, the 74th annual Golden Globes are getting underway at the Beverly Hilton. Among the big questions: Which movies will get a boost in their Oscar campaigns, and how many references will there be of President-elect Donald Trump whose inauguration is only days away.

On the film side, La La Land has a real opportunity to establish itself as clear front-runner as Oscar nomination ballots are being filled out. Because the Globes separate Best Picture, Actor and Actress into Drama and Musical/Comedy categories, La La Land and its stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone has an easier path than rival consensus faves Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea and Lion, which battle it out in the Drama category with Hacksaw Ridge and Hell or High Water. La La Land goes against 20th Century Women, Florence Foster Jenkins, Sing Street and Deadpool. The latter, more profitable than any film in either category, would still be a long shot.

On the TV side, the question again is whether the HFPA will finally recognize Emmy mainstays like Game of Thrones and Veep or continue to bestow first major awards recognition to buzzy newcomers like Stranger Things, The Crown, Westworld and Atlanta.

Follow along with us as we find out.