Backstage, when queried about bringing the stage play Fences to the big screen, supporting actress winner Viola Davis described it as a “natural fluid movement.”

“It already is an intimate story but not intimate in a way that is small. With any great writer who writes tragedy, we know that they write about big emotions, people within the confines of a family or community fighting for their lives. It was a joy and pleasure to have that challenge and to have August Wilson’s words and characters.”

Following his best actor in a TV series drama win for Goliath, Billy Bob Thornton stuck up for“the fools who dream,” to paraphrase from Damien Chazelle’s Best Drama nominee La La Land. Clarifying comments made in a brief appearance on stage, Thornton said, “A lot of people in the entertainment business get called ‘privileged,’ and yet I came out here in poverty and spent a decade trying to eat. Those kinds of things get to you. At the end of the day, what separates people, they’re people who are willing to take a chance.”

Speaking together after their respective wins for Best Original Score and Best Original Song, La La Land’s Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul spoke about the iterations the film’s music went through and major changes that were made along the way. “The song ‘A Lovely Night’ went through a lot of different revisions, Pasek said. “I know Justin has said he has ‘Revision 106C.’” “There was a song called La La Land, it was a title song. Ultimately, I think its best not being in the movie,” Hurwitz added. “We didn’t want to have one extra song that didn’t belong.”

Best animated feature Zootopia co-director Rich Moore talked backstage about the inspirations for the film. “Being able to take something from our childhood, those classic Disney films and make it about something. It’s about bias, discrimination and racism and the damage it does to our society; the damage of leading by fear. To put that in a form that wasn’t polemic, but a piece of entertainment first, but had a strong core to it, and have an audience — both children and adults –think about it; that’s the thing that got me charged up about this film.”

Collecting his third Golden Globe tonight for his supporting turn in the AMC limited series The Night Manager, Hugh Laurie revealed he tried to option the John le Carre novel 25 years ago. “I have no producing skills, but I tried to option the book because (this story) had to be on the screen. I originally thought I’d play the Tom Hiddleston part, but then my hair fell out and a number of things. But the romance, the nobility of the story was so overwhelming.”

Speaking on how The Night Manager resonates, Tom Hiddleston said, “author John Le Carre is a curious student of British identity. Through Jonathan Pine, he’s trying to get underneath being English…LeCarre’s anger with Roper is that he’s the inheritor of British democracy and he’s done the worst things imaginable. What drew Hiddleston to the role of spy Jonathan Pine, the actor said, “Spies have to conceal and be believable as they lie. The nature of acting is exploring identity. Pine is four different people and we have to believe in all his guises. It’s all like theater. If you’re doing it well (spying), they don’t see the work.”

Astonished by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s embrace of best foreign language winner Elle, director Paul Verhoeven addressed his thoughts on the film, and on the sometimes negative responses it provoked. “I think people who don’t like it are angry not because the movie’s about rape, but it’s that the movie is not, let’s say, making the rape the center of the movie. The center of the movie is Isabelle Huppert, the character of Michèle Leblanc,” he said. “Next to this violence and cruelty that is displayed in the rape, there is also her relationship to people, and these are weird and funny.”