The Directors Guild of America has unveiled nominations for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for its 67th annual DGA Awards, with the helmers from La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester By The Sea, Arrival and Lion earning noms.

The guild also unveiled its First-Time Director noms — that list gives Lion‘s Garth Davis two nominations for the same pic and raises the profile of The Weinstein Company pic. Also on the first-time list: Birth Of A Nation‘s Nate Parker and Deadpool‘s Tim Miller.

Left out of the marquee category mix this time are big names like Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge and Martin Scorsese for Silence.

Last year, Alejandro G. Iñárritu made it back-to-back wins by taking the trophy for The Revenant, following Birdman the year before. Those both led to Oscar Best Director triumphs.

The DGA Awards are February 4 at the Beverly Hilton.

Here are the noms:

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM FOR 2016

DAMIEN CHAZELLE

La La Land (Lionsgate)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Michael Beugg

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

Second Assistant Director: Paula Case

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Bart Lipton

Second Second Assistant Director: Brett Robinson

Additional Second Assistant Director: Dodi Rubenstein

GARTH DAVIS

Lion (The Weinstein Company)

Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Chris Webb

First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit)

BARRY JENKINS

Moonlight (A24)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Jennifer Radzikowski

KENNETH LONERGAN

Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Declan Baldwin

First Assistant Director: Michael J. Moore

Second Assistant Director: David Blazina

Second Second Assistant Directors: Tim LaDue, Scooter Perrotta

DENIS VILLENEUVE

Arrival (Paramount Pictures)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Stan Wlodkowski

First Assistant Director: Donald L. Sparks

Second Assistant Director: Brigitte Goulet

Second Second Assistant Director: Karine P. Labelle

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2016

KELLY FREMON CRAIG

The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Brendan Ferguson

Production Manager: Dan Clarke

First Assistant Director: James Bitonti

Second Assistant Director: Daniel Mansfield

TIM MILLER

Deadpool

(Twentieth Century Fox)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: John J. Kelly

First Assistant Director: James Bitonti

Second Assistant Director: Daniel Mansfield

NATE PARKER

The Birth of a Nation (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mark Moran

First Assistant Director: Tomas Deckaj

Second Assistant Director: Mark C. Stevens

Second Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers

DAN TRACHTENBERG

10 Cloverfield Lane (Paramount Pictures)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Robert J. Dohrmann

First Assistant Director: Jason Blumenfeld

Second Assistant Director: Paul B. Uddo

Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan M. Warren

Location Manager: Batou A. Chandler