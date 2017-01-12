The Directors Guild of America has unveiled nominations for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for its 67th annual DGA Awards, with the helmers from La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester By The Sea, Arrival and Lion earning noms.
The guild also unveiled its First-Time Director noms — that list gives Lion‘s Garth Davis two nominations for the same pic and raises the profile of The Weinstein Company pic. Also on the first-time list: Birth Of A Nation‘s Nate Parker and Deadpool‘s Tim Miller.
Left out of the marquee category mix this time are big names like Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge and Martin Scorsese for Silence.
Last year, Alejandro G. Iñárritu made it back-to-back wins by taking the trophy for The Revenant, following Birdman the year before. Those both led to Oscar Best Director triumphs.
The DGA Awards are February 4 at the Beverly Hilton.
Here are the noms:
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM FOR 2016
DAMIEN CHAZELLE
La La Land (Lionsgate)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Michael Beugg
First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn
Second Assistant Director: Paula Case
Assistant Unit Production Manager: Bart Lipton
Second Second Assistant Director: Brett Robinson
Additional Second Assistant Director: Dodi Rubenstein
GARTH DAVIS
Lion (The Weinstein Company)
Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Chris Webb
First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)
Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit)
BARRY JENKINS
Moonlight (A24)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Jennifer Radzikowski
KENNETH LONERGAN
Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Declan Baldwin
First Assistant Director: Michael J. Moore
Second Assistant Director: David Blazina
Second Second Assistant Directors: Tim LaDue, Scooter Perrotta
DENIS VILLENEUVE
Arrival (Paramount Pictures)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Stan Wlodkowski
First Assistant Director: Donald L. Sparks
Second Assistant Director: Brigitte Goulet
Second Second Assistant Director: Karine P. Labelle
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2016
GARTH DAVIS
Lion (The Weinstein Company)
Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Chris Webb
First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)
Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit)
KELLY FREMON CRAIG
The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Brendan Ferguson
Production Manager: Dan Clarke
First Assistant Director: James Bitonti
Second Assistant Director: Daniel Mansfield
TIM MILLER
Deadpool
(Twentieth Century Fox)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: John J. Kelly
First Assistant Director: James Bitonti
Second Assistant Director: Daniel Mansfield
NATE PARKER
The Birth of a Nation (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Mark Moran
First Assistant Director: Tomas Deckaj
Second Assistant Director: Mark C. Stevens
Second Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers
DAN TRACHTENBERG
10 Cloverfield Lane (Paramount Pictures)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Robert J. Dohrmann
First Assistant Director: Jason Blumenfeld
Second Assistant Director: Paul B. Uddo
Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan M. Warren
Location Manager: Batou A. Chandler
I guess Silence isn’t Golden.
Wow how great that chazelle only made two movies and they are both famous award winners.