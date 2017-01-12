Recognizing the best in documentary filmmaking, the 10th annual Cinema Eye Honors was held tonight at the Museum of the Moving Image, and in the end, the Kirsten Johnson-directed Cameraperson took home the night’s top honor, Outstanding Nonfiction Feature. The film, a cinematic memoir comprised of footage shot by Johnson over a decade, also won awards for Outstanding Editing and Outstanding Cinematography.
Coming in second with two awards was, unsurprisingly, likely Oscar-lock O.J.: Made In America, which won for Outstanding Direction for Ezra Edelman and Outstanding Production for Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.
The full list of winners is below:
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking
Cameraperson
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Ezra Edelman, OJ: Made in America
Outstanding Achievement in Editing
Nels Bangerter, Cameraperson
Outstanding Achievement in Production
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, OJ: Made in America
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Kirsten Johnson, Cameraperson
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score
David Byrne, LeeAnn Rossi and Aaron Rosenblum, Contemporary Color
Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation
Keith Maitland and Craig Staggs, Tower
Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film
Hooligan Sparrow (Nanfu Wang)
Audience Choice Prize
Gleason
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television
Making a Murderer
Spotlight Award
Those Who Jump
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking
La Laguna
Heterodox Award
All These Sleepless Nights
Legacy Award
The Times of Harvey Milk
