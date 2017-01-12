Recognizing the best in documentary filmmaking, the 10th annual Cinema Eye Honors was held tonight at the Museum of the Moving Image, and in the end, the Kirsten Johnson-directed Cameraperson took home the night’s top honor, Outstanding Nonfiction Feature. The film, a cinematic memoir comprised of footage shot by Johnson over a decade, also won awards for Outstanding Editing and Outstanding Cinematography.

Coming in second with two awards was, unsurprisingly, likely Oscar-lock O.J.: Made In America, which won for Outstanding Direction for Ezra Edelman and Outstanding Production for Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.

The full list of winners is below:

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking

Cameraperson

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Ezra Edelman, OJ: Made in America

Outstanding Achievement in Editing

Nels Bangerter, Cameraperson

Outstanding Achievement in Production

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, OJ: Made in America

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Kirsten Johnson, Cameraperson

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score

David Byrne, LeeAnn Rossi and Aaron Rosenblum, Contemporary Color

Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation

Keith Maitland and Craig Staggs, Tower

Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film

Hooligan Sparrow (Nanfu Wang)

Audience Choice Prize

Gleason

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television

Making a Murderer

Spotlight Award

Those Who Jump

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking

La Laguna

Heterodox Award

All These Sleepless Nights

Legacy Award

The Times of Harvey Milk