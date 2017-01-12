Recognizing the best in documentary filmmaking, the 10th annual Cinema Eye Honors was held tonight at the Museum of the Moving Image, and in the end, the Kirsten Johnson-directed Cameraperson took home the night’s top honor, Outstanding Nonfiction Feature. The film, a cinematic memoir comprised of footage shot by Johnson over a decade, also won awards for Outstanding Editing and Outstanding Cinematography.

Coming in second with two awards was, unsurprisingly, likely Oscar-lock O.J.: Made In America, which won for Outstanding Direction for Ezra Edelman and Outstanding Production for Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.

The full list of winners is below:

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking
Cameraperson

Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Ezra Edelman, OJ: Made in America

Outstanding Achievement in Editing
Nels Bangerter, Cameraperson

Outstanding Achievement in Production
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, OJ: Made in America

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Kirsten Johnson, Cameraperson

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score
David Byrne, LeeAnn Rossi and Aaron Rosenblum, Contemporary Color

Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation
Keith Maitland and Craig Staggs, Tower

Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film
Hooligan Sparrow (Nanfu Wang)

Audience Choice Prize
Gleason

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television
Making a Murderer

Spotlight Award
Those Who Jump

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking
La Laguna

Heterodox Award
All These Sleepless Nights

Legacy Award
The Times of Harvey Milk