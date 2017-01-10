Refresh for latest…: A trifecta of films that debuted at the Venice Film Festival leads the pack of nominees for the 70th BAFTA Film Awards which were announced in London this morning. The British Academy swooned for the Damien Chazelle-directed La La Land which opened the Lido festival and has been twirling through awards season ever since — on Sunday it took a record seven Golden Globe wins. It has 11 BAFTA mentions, including Best Film, Best Director, Leading Actor and Leading Actress. The contemporary ode to old Hollywood played the London Film Festival in October, but doesn’t open in the UK until Friday — today’s nods should be a boon to Lionsgate’s box office this weekend. (See full list of nominees below.)

Denis Villeneuve’s lyrical sci-fi title Arrival follows La La with nine noms, also including Best Picture, Director and Actress for Amy Adams. The highly-praised pic has been in the awards conversation since descending on Venice and has also had a super solid run, crossing $150M worldwide in early January.

Arrival was the subject of a splashy Cannes deal in 2014 when Paramount plunked down $20M for U.S. and Canada rights. Similarly, Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, which also turned up in nine BAFTA races (and also stars Adams), was picked up by Focus in another $20M Cannes deal the following year. Nocturnal won the Grand Jury Prize in Venice and on Sunday, Aaron Taylor-Johnson surprised with a Globe win for Supporting Actor. He’s nominated today along with Leading Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Ford in Director and Adapted Screenplay, among others. Colin Firth won the Leading Actor BAFTA for Ford’s 2009 debut, A Single Man.

Nocturnal is not in the Best Picture race, however. Rounding out that category are Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester By The Sea; Ken Loach’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner I, Daniel Blake; and Barry Jenkins’ Globe winner Moonlight. Manchester has six overall nominations; Moonlight has four.

Loach’s I, Daniel Blake — also nominated in the Outstanding British Film category — has five nods as do Warner Bros’ return to the Wizarding World, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them; The Weinstein Co’s Lion and Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge. Gibson, however, is conspicuously absent from the directing category with his major and lauded return behind the camera.

The highest-grossing film in Britain this year, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was made in the UK, has two mentions.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts made some rule tweaks over the summer, including expanding the Animated Film category. It has traditionally been limited to three films, but the option is now there to increase that to five if the level of entries is sufficient. This year, four films made the cut: Finding Dory, Kubo And The Two Strings, Moana and Zootopia (or Zootropolis as it’s known in the UK).

The BAFTAs take place on February 12 at the Royal Albert Hall in London and will be hosted by Stephen Fry.

The nominees are:

BEST FILM

ARRIVAL Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder

I, DANIEL BLAKE Rebecca O’Brien

LA LA LAND Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh

MOONLIGHT Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

AMERICAN HONEY Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy

DENIAL Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM David Yates, J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram

I, DANIEL BLAKE Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison

UNDER THE SHADOW Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Girl With All the Gifts: MIKE CAREY (Writer), CAMILLE GATIN (Producer)

The Hard Stop: GEORGE AMPONSAH (Writer/Director/Producer), DIONNE WALKER (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness: PETER MIDDLETON (Writer/Director/Producer), JAMES SPINNEY (Writer/Director), JO-JO ELLISON (Producer)

The Pass: JOHN DONNELLY (Writer), BEN A. WILLIAMS (Director)

Under the Shadow: BABAK ANVARI (Writer/Director), EMILY LEO, OLIVER ROSKILL, LUCAN TOH (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

DHEEPAN Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

JULIETA Pedro Almodóvar

MUSTANG Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert

SON OF SAUL László Nemes, Gábor Sipos

TONI ERDMANN Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

DOCUMENTARY

13th Ava DuVernay

THE BEATLES: EIGHT DAYS A WEEK- THE TOURING YEARS Ron Howard

THE EAGLE HUNTRESS Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney

WEINER Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

ANIMATED FILM

FINDING DORY Andrew Stanton

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS Travis Knight

MOANA Ron Clements, John Musker

ZOOTROPOLIS Byron Howard, Rich Moore

DIRECTOR

ARRIVAL Denis Villeneuve

I, DANIEL BLAKE Ken Loach

LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Tom Ford

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

HELL OR HIGH WATER Taylor Sheridan

I, DANIEL BLAKE Paul Laverty

LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan

MOONLIGHT Barry Jenkins

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ARRIVAL Eric Heisserer

HACKSAW RIDGE Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

HIDDEN FIGURES Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

LION Luke Davies

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Tom Ford

LEADING ACTOR

ANDREW GARFIELD Hacksaw Ridge

CASEY AFFLECK Manchester by the Sea

JAKE GYLLENHAAL Nocturnal Animals

RYAN GOSLING La La Land

VIGGO MORTENSEN Captain Fantastic

LEADING ACTRESS

AMY ADAMS Arrival

EMILY BLUNT The Girl on the Train

EMMA STONE La La Land

MERYL STREEP Florence Foster Jenkins

NATALIE PORTMAN Jackie

SUPPORTING ACTOR

AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON Nocturnal Animals

DEV PATEL Lion

HUGH GRANT Florence Foster Jenkins

JEFF BRIDGES Hell or High Water

MAHERSHALA ALI Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

HAYLEY SQUIRES I, Daniel Blake

MICHELLE WILLIAMS Manchester by the Sea

NAOMIE HARRIS Moonlight

NICOLE KIDMAN Lion

VIOLA DAVIS Fences

ORIGINAL MUSIC

ARRIVAL Jóhann Jóhannsson

JACKIE Mica Levi

LA LA LAND Justin Hurwitz

LION Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Abel Korzeniowski

CINEMATOGRAPHY

ARRIVAL Bradford Young

HELL OR HIGH WATER Giles Nuttgens

LA LA LAND Linus Sandgren

LION Greig Fraser

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Seamus McGarvey

EDITING

ARRIVAL Joe Walker

HACKSAW RIDGE John Gilbert

LA LA LAND Tom Cross

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Jennifer Lame

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Joan Sobel

PRODUCTION DESIGN

DOCTOR STRANGE John Bush, Charles Wood

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

HAIL, CAESAR! Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

LA LA LAND Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Shane Valentino, Meg Everist

COSTUME DESIGN

ALLIED Joanna Johnston

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM Colleen Atwood

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS Consolata Boyle

JACKIE Madeline Fontaine

LA LA LAND Mary Zophres

MAKE UP & HAIR

DOCTOR STRANGE Jeremy Woodhead

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

HACKSAW RIDGE Shane Thomas

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Nominees tbc

SOUND

ARRIVAL Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

DEEPWATER HORIZON Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp

HACKSAW RIDGE Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright

LA LA LAND Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

ARRIVAL Louis Morin

DOCTOR STRANGE Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins

THE JUNGLE BOOK Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE ALAN DIMENSION Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh

A LOVE STORY Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

TOUGH Jennifer Zheng

BRITISH SHORT FILM

CONSUMED Richard John Seymour

HOME Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

MOUTH OF HELL Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

THE PARTY Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill

STANDBY Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon

THE EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

TOM HOLLAND

RUTH NEGGA

LUCAS HEDGES

LAIA COSTA

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY