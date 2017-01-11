The American Society of Cinematographers revealed nominations in its Theatrical Release and Spotlight categories for the 31st annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography. Winners will be announced February 4.

Emmanuel Lubezki won last year for The Revenant, on his way to taking the same prize at the Oscars.

Here’s the list of this year’s noms:

Theatrical Release

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for “Lion”

James Laxton for “Moonlight”

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “Silence”

Linus Sandgren, FSF for “La La Land”

Bradford Young, ASC for “Arrival”

Spotlight Award

Lol Crawley, BSC for “Childhood of a Leader”

Gorka Gomez Andreu, AEC for “House of Others”

Ernesto Pardo for “Tempestad”

Juliette van Dormael for “Mon Ange” (“My Angel”)