Winners were announced today for the 6th annual Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts International Awards, with La La Land, Manchester By The Sea, and Lion beating out all comers and winning twice apiece, with Hacksaw Ridge winning once for director Mel Gibson.
The awards, which honor the year’s best achievements in film regardless of geography, were held at The Avalon Hollywood, with guests and nominees including Mel Gibson, Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Luke Hemsworth, Kenneth Lonergan, Harvey Weinstein, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Joel Edgerton.
L.A.-based indieo pop trio Ocean Park Standoff (Samantha Ronson, Ethan Thompson and Pete Nappi) opened the ceremony, which was hosted by Daniel MacPherson with presenters including Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Julian McMahon, Alan Dale, Radha Mitchell, Damon Herriman, Luke Bracey and Simon Baker.
The top honor went – at this point unsurprisingly – to La La Land, which took home the AACTA International Award for Best Film. La La also nabbed a best Lead Actress prize for co-star Emma Stone. Mel Gibson meanwhile took home the award for Best Direction for his WWII-era biopic Hacksaw Ridge. Hacksaw Ridge dominated at AACTA’s domestic awards, held last month in Sydney, winning nine times.
Manchester By The Sea, considered the top Oscar contender against La La, won for best screenplay and Best Lead Actor for star Casey Affleck. And Lion won both supporting actor awards for co-stars Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.
The full list of winners and nominees is below:
AACTA INTERNATIONAL AWARD FOR BEST FILM
LA LA LAND (winner)
ARRIVAL
HACKSAW RIDGE
LION
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
AACTA INTERNATIONAL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTION
Mel Gibson (winner) – Hacksaw Ridge
ARRIVAL Denis Villeneuve
LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle
LION Garth Davis
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan
AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY
Kenneth Lonergan (winner) – MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
HACKSAW RIDGE Andrew Knight, Robert Schenkkan
HELL OR HIGH WATER Taylor Sheridan
LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle
LION Luke Davies
AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LEAD ACTOR
Casey Affleck (winner) – MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Joel Edgerton LOVING
Andrew Garfield HACKSAW RIDGE
Ryan Gosling LA LA LAND
Denzel Washington FENCES
AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LEAD ACTRESS
Emma Stone (winner) – LA LA LAND
Amy Adams ARRIVAL
Isabelle Huppert ELLE
Ruth Negga LOVING
Natalie Portman JACKIE
AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Dev Patel (winner) – LION
Mahershala Ali MOONLIGHT
Jeff Bridges HELL OR HIGH WATER
Lucas Hedges MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Michael Shannon NOCTURNAL ANIMALS
AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Nicole Kidman (winner) – LION
Viola Davis FENCES
Naomie Harris MOONLIGHT
Teresa Palmer HACKSAW RIDGE
Michelle Williams MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
No Comments