Winners were announced today for the 6th annual Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts International Awards, with La La Land, Manchester By The Sea, and Lion beating out all comers and winning twice apiece, with Hacksaw Ridge winning once for director Mel Gibson.

The awards, which honor the year’s best achievements in film regardless of geography, were held at The Avalon Hollywood, with guests and nominees including Mel Gibson, Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Luke Hemsworth, Kenneth Lonergan, Harvey Weinstein, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Joel Edgerton.

L.A.-based indieo pop trio Ocean Park Standoff (Samantha Ronson, Ethan Thompson and Pete Nappi) opened the ceremony, which was hosted by Daniel MacPherson with presenters including Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Julian McMahon, Alan Dale, Radha Mitchell, Damon Herriman, Luke Bracey and Simon Baker.

The top honor went – at this point unsurprisingly – to La La Land, which took home the AACTA International Award for Best Film. La La also nabbed a best Lead Actress prize for co-star Emma Stone. Mel Gibson meanwhile took home the award for Best Direction for his WWII-era biopic Hacksaw Ridge. Hacksaw Ridge dominated at AACTA’s domestic awards, held last month in Sydney, winning nine times.

Manchester By The Sea, considered the top Oscar contender against La La, won for best screenplay and Best Lead Actor for star Casey Affleck. And Lion won both supporting actor awards for co-stars Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.

The full list of winners and nominees is below:

AACTA INTERNATIONAL AWARD FOR BEST FILM

LA LA LAND (winner)

ARRIVAL

HACKSAW RIDGE

LION

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

AACTA INTERNATIONAL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTION

Mel Gibson (winner) – Hacksaw Ridge

ARRIVAL Denis Villeneuve

LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle

LION Garth Davis

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY

Kenneth Lonergan (winner) – MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

HACKSAW RIDGE Andrew Knight, Robert Schenkkan

HELL OR HIGH WATER Taylor Sheridan

LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle

LION Luke Davies

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LEAD ACTOR

Casey Affleck (winner) – MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Joel Edgerton LOVING

Andrew Garfield HACKSAW RIDGE

Ryan Gosling LA LA LAND

Denzel Washington FENCES

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LEAD ACTRESS

Emma Stone (winner) – LA LA LAND

Amy Adams ARRIVAL

Isabelle Huppert ELLE

Ruth Negga LOVING

Natalie Portman JACKIE

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Dev Patel (winner) – LION

Mahershala Ali MOONLIGHT

Jeff Bridges HELL OR HIGH WATER

Lucas Hedges MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Michael Shannon NOCTURNAL ANIMALS

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nicole Kidman (winner) – LION

Viola Davis FENCES

Naomie Harris MOONLIGHT

Teresa Palmer HACKSAW RIDGE

Michelle Williams MANCHESTER BY THE SEA