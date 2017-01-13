Netflix has set March 31 for the global premiere of 13 Reasons Why, its anticipated adaption of the bestselling 2007 YA book by Jay Asher.

Executive producer Selena Gomez announced the news via her Instagram page, along with a sneak peek. Netflix also released key art with the tagline “If you’re listening, you’re too late.” (See below).

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31. A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Netflix

The series follows teenager Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (newcomer Katherine Langford) —his classmate and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? If he listens, he’ll find out how he made the list. Kate Walsh, Brian D’Arcy James, Derek Luke, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro and Tommy Dorman also star.

13 Reasons Why is directed by Oscar Winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize Winner Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal), and executive produced by Selena Gomez, Joy Gorman and Brian Yorkey from Anonymous Content, and Kristel Laiblin. The series is a produced for Netflix by Paramount Television.