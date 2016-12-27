Women hold less than a quarter of the union jobs in the local animation industry, according to the latest statistics from the Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839. As of October 31, the guild said, only 23.2% of the jobs as animators, writers and technicians working under its contracts were held by women. That up from 20.6% 18 months ago.

“There has been a slow but steady increase in the number of women employed in guild jobs,” the union said.

DreamWorks Animation TV leads studio entities with 34.6% of its toon jobs held by women, though DWA as a whole brings up the rear with 14.3% of animation jobs held by women, tied with Sony Animation.

Here’s the breakdown at the major companies signed to the guild’s contracts:

Company Total Jobs Total Women % Women

DreamWorks Animation TV 327 113 34.6%

Cartoon Network 289 94 32.5%

Walt Disney TV Animation 408 132 32.4%

Warner Bros. Animation 222 62 29.9%

Nickelodeon 282 76 27.0%

Paramount Animation 62 16 25.8%

Wild Canary 51 12 23.5%

Robin Red Breast 123 26 21.1%

Walt Disney Animation Studios 493 98 19.9%

Fox Animation 252 49 19.4%

DreamWorks Animation 547 78 14.3%

Sony Pictures Animation 84 12 14.3%