Women hold less than a quarter of the union jobs in the local animation industry, according to the latest statistics from the Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839. As of October 31, the guild said, only 23.2% of the jobs as animators, writers and technicians working under its contracts were held by women. That up from 20.6% 18 months ago.

“There has been a slow but steady increase in the number of women employed in guild jobs,” the union said.

DreamWorks Animation TV leads studio entities with 34.6% of its toon jobs held by women, though DWA as a whole brings up the rear with 14.3% of animation jobs held by women, tied with Sony Animation.

Here’s the breakdown at the major companies signed to the guild’s contracts:

Company                                    Total Jobs        Total Women         % Women

DreamWorks Animation TV            327                      113                  34.6%

Cartoon Network                               289                        94                  32.5%

Walt Disney TV Animation             408                       132                  32.4%

Warner Bros. Animation                  222                         62                  29.9%

Nickelodeon                                        282                         76                  27.0%

Paramount Animation                        62                          16                  25.8%

Wild Canary                                          51                           12                  23.5%

Robin Red Breast                               123                          26                  21.1%

Walt Disney Animation Studios     493                          98                  19.9%

Fox Animation                                   252                           49                  19.4%

DreamWorks Animation                  547                           78                  14.3%

Sony Pictures Animation                   84                            12                  14.3%