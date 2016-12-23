Harvardwood, the official arts, media, and entertainment alumni organization for Harvard University, has announced the winners of its 2016 writers competition, along with its list of 2016’s Most Staffable TV Writers.

The competition winners will be mentored by television and film professionals, read by leading producers, and given serious consideration for representation by establishment management companies and talent agencies. The winners in the writing competition are:

Features Winner: Jill Bayor – Hesse (Drama)

Runner Up: Richard Nguyen* – The Grove (Drama)

TV Pilots Winner: Garrett Schabb – Charged (One-Hour Drama)

Runner Up: Nicholas Nardini & Jess Brownell – Power House (One-Hour Drama)

Shorts: Sam Johnson – Pandas! (Animated Webisode)

The 2016 Most Staffable TV Writers are:

Jess Brownell & Nicholas Nardini – Power House (Pilot/One-Hour Drama)

Perry Jackson* – Liberation (Pilot/One-Hour Drama)

Joey Siara – Your New Favorite Band (Pilot / Half-Hour Comedy)

In addition, Jackson and Nguyen are eligible for network diversity programs.

Mentors for the 2016 winners include: Tracey Bing, Executive Producer of Southside with You); Jonathan Collier – Writer & Executive Producer; Nancy Cotton, President of Heyday TV; Marjorie David, Writer, Producer, & Showrunner; Mark Goffman, Writer, Producer, & Showrunner; Adam R. Perlman, Writer & Producer; Michael Roiff, Executive Producer and Producer; Jeff Schaffer, Writer, Producer, & Showrunner; Sam Shaw, Writer, Producer, and Showrunner; and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Writer, Producer, & Showrunner.