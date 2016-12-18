This weekend, Will Smith saw a career-low opening at the box office with Warner Bros./New Line/Village Roadshow’s holiday melodrama Collateral Beauty, which debuted to $7M at 3,028 theaters.
Typically the recent go-to excuse whenever Smith tanks at the B.O. is that the actor is out of his tentpole wheelhouse, venturing into more offbeat dramas (i.e. last year’s Focus’ $18.7M opening, $53.9M domestic), but Collateral Beauty‘s bombing is about more than a leading star’s choices and suggests something more systemic at the box office: Critics, more than ever, can dictate the financial fate of a movie, particularly one that’s inherently a crowd-pleaser.
The Rotten Tomatoes aggregation power era is a dilemma that keeps many studio executives awake at night, and Collateral Beauty, which is pained by a 14% overall Rotten rating, but boosted by an A- CinemaScore joins other disconnected pics at this year’s B.O. including Alice through the Looking Glass (A- CinemaScore, 30% rotten, $77M domestic B.O.), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (A- CinemaScore, 38% Rotten, $82M domestic B.O.) and even X-Men: Apocalypse (A- CinemaScore, 48% Rotten, $155.4M domestic) which saw a slowdown in its Memorial Day opening to $65.8M over FSS.
It use to be a panned tearjerker could get by at the box office; that reviews only impacted upscale arthouse movies. Does Collateral Beauty‘s bombing further indicate how intolerant audiences can be toward Kleenex movies today, especially after reviews hit? Last September, the feature adaptation of bestseller The Light Between Oceans was eroded with a $12.5M domestic take (B+ CinemaScore, middling 59% rotten reivews). Some say ‘No’, pointing to the example of The Fault in our Stars ($124.8M) and Nicholas Sparks’ movies. A hurdle for Collateral Beauty which it didn’t shy away with in its marketing is dealing with the death of a child, and that can be a hard thing to watch during the holiday season.
In the current Rotten Tomatoes pack-rat reviewer era, would 1990’s schmultzy Oscar best picture nominee Ghost even have a shot at becoming a B.O. hit? Even with a poor review from the New York Times that movie became the second-highest grossing title of its year with $217.6M domestic. Back in those days, the studios didn’t have Rotten Tomatoes to worry about, rather two guys dictating mainstream moviegoing: Siskel and Ebert (they both gave it a thumbs up). “Still, even if they thumbed down a film, you could survive at the box office,” says one distribution executive this morning.
What’s even more disheartening and a head-scratcher for Warner Bros./New Line: Collateral Beauty‘s test scores were through the roof with over 90% in two polls and an 81% definite recommend. A looming bomb, it was not. But then tracking hit showing a huge opening swing between $6M-$12M.It’s a vicious cycle if you think about it: In this streaming Netflix-Golden TV age renaissance where moviegoers will think twice about heading out to the multiplex, critics arguably have the power to keep them at home, shut down a movie, and put exhibition in a stalemate. When a movie like Collateral Beauty dies, it’s from here that industry discussions ensue regarding the collapse of theatrical windows and the introduction of premium VOD in the home so that a studio can quickly recoup their costs.
Collateral Beauty follows a New York ad exec played by Will Smith, who loses his daughter and gets into a funk. He begins to write letters to Death, Time and Love. The peers at his office hire actors to portray these people in an effort to show that Smith’s character has gone off the rails. In sum, his peers vie to steal the company away from him. Through it all, Smith’s character has some heart-to-heart conversations with Death, Time and Love.
Warner Bros. had high hopes for the movie as counterprogramming against Rogue One‘s $155M opening weekend, and becoming the choice for older females (who turned up at 55% females, 78% over 25). That may still be the case as Collateral Beauty‘s prime demo becomes fully available after Christmas day. In fact, the studio is comping Collateral Beauty to the 2007 weepy P.S. I Love You, which was also panned by critics, posted a dismal $6.5M opening, but received an A- CinemaScore and did over an 8 multiple with a final domestic of $53.7m.
Collateral Beauty received vicious reviews with such headlines like the New York Post‘s “Collateral Beauty does Collateral Damage” and its critic Kyle Smith declaring, “This must be the first movie ever made in which the death of a child is presented as a pesky obstacle to a corporate sale.” The headline for the New York Times’ review read “Lots of Plastic in the Face of Collateral Beauty” with Manohla Dargis (who by the way loved Ghostbusters) raging “The five stages of grief sometimes seem applicable to movie reviewing, except that I usually skip denial, rarely get around to acceptance and generally just settle into anger, which is where I am with Collateral Beauty.”
Speaking with Deadline yesterday morning, a person close to the Collateral Beauty production declared that the film’s reviews were a “schoolyard assault.” Unfortunately, a pack nature pervades among reviewers: Damned they are by their bosses should their opinion ever steer from the mainstream pack.
Warner Bros. even received sympathy from a rival major studio distribution executive who defended the mass-appealing qualities of Collateral Beauty: “Film critics are narrow-minded and have dark hearts. They prefer something like Manchester by the Sea which is significantly much darker than this film and deals with a similar set-up: the death of children,” said the executive.
To the executive’s point, the presence of the awards darling Manchester by the Sea in the marketplace (it broke wide in over 1,200 theaters, grossing $4.1M for a running cume in its fifth weekend of $14M) may have also slowed Collateral Beauty‘s momentum, particularly in how both titles were vying for older adults. Selling the death of a child is a challenge to market and sometimes scares an audience off: Manchester avoided it entirely in its trailers focusing more on Casey Affleck’s character taking in his teenage nephew. Ditto for Paramount’s Arrivals which was sold as a thinking-person’s sci-fi movie. Collateral really had no choice in avoiding the topic in its heart-tugging trailers. Those connected with the movie say that the tested marketing materials for Collateral Beauty were never a headache, but conveyed the film’s emotion.
Smith himself even admitted this summer at a Cannes Lions marketing session how social media messaging makes it impossible for studios to shield bad-word-of-mouth movies heading into their opening weekend.
“The power has gone away from the marketers,” Smith said, and as a star, he has to “not trick them (fans) into going to see Wild Wild West. ... Back in the ’80s and ’90s you had a piece of crap movie you put a trailer with a lot of explosions and it was Wednesday before people knew your movie was sh*t,” Smith explained. “But now what happens is 10 minutes into the movie, people are tweeting ‘This is sh*t, go see Vin Diesel’.”
Then there’s also the factor of Collateral Beauty going up against a monster like Rogue One. Most adult movies grossed in the single digits this weekend. Last month we saw STX release their critically praised and audience embraced The Edge of Seventeen (94% fresh, A- CinemaScore) against Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them($74.4M), and that smart James L. Brooks R-rated teen comedy production died with a $4.75M opening and a near $15M stateside cume. Some rivals suggested that releasing Collateral Beauty at a quieter time may have spurred better word of mouth instead of the holiday crush where it’s competing with a number of prolific awards contenders as La La Land, Fences, Hidden Figures, and Manchester by the Sea to name a few.
So how do studios get around the power of aggregate review sites? While Rotten Tomatoes is a neutral collection site, it should be pointed out that the entertainment conglomerates themselves have built the wattage of this portal overtime: Early on, News Corp owned it via IGN, then Warner Bros. owned RT via Flixster before the entire unit was sold to Comcast’s Fandango in early February. It’s not just a website that we in the industry gawk at, but average moviegoers in non-Metropolitan parts of the country swear by it.
Whenever one buys tickets on its partner Fandango’s site, there’s a film’s Rotten Tomatoes rating staring you straight in the face. Why haven’t the majors taken umbrage with that?
In an effort to steer the general public’s observation toward more positive results, the majors may want to consider using upbeat PostTrak, CinemaScore, NPD scores in their ads, well in advance of a film’s opening (the first two polling companies largely test during a film’s opening weekend, so a change in their process might be required).
Said Warner Bros. domestic distribution czar Jeff Goldstein this morning about the results of Collateral Beauty, “While I had hoped for stronger attendance this weekend, I’m hopeful audiences will discover this terrific film that’s well done and uplifting and has a great message of hope and connection.”
I don’t think cinema score or test scores mean much. Those people really wanted to see and like the movie. Regardless of the reviews, Smith’s star has dimmed. Other than the ensemble suicide squad, he hasn’t had a real hit in a decade. Combine that with a fuzzy premise, a terrible title, and a prestige cast that doesn’t get butts in seats and — why are we having this conversation again?
Agreed. The premise of this story is so vanilla. Audiences need escape, and this movie makes you want to escape from “it.” Another proof that some uneducated intern liked the premise, and had no clue as to what makes a movie a movie. Four thumbs down from me.
Agreed. Will’s time has simply come and gone. Like all stars before, and after, him.
Rotten Tomatoes has so many armchair critics that it’s a joke to use the total. I know they have the top critics button on the menu, but anyone with a blog seems they get to post their opinion that shouldn’t matter any more than the person who fixes my car or the owner of the dry cleaners.
Movies like Collateral Damage should be glad that RT show’s total reviews, not top critics. Its top critics score is 3%, which is even worse. Many of these armchair critics provide the only good reviews that some of these turkeys get.
That’s a very good point, Mary.
what a heartless comment to make. his star has dimmed? do you teach acting on the weekends or something? damn.
He hasn’t had a solid hit since 2006. That’s pretty significant. Suicide Squad was based on a popular IP and is an ensemble, so that leaves Hancock and The Pursuit of Happyness a decade ago. That’s a long long time in movie terms. In addition, he and wife Jada have had a lot of negative publicity in the intervening years — regarding their kids, Jada’s outspoken views, etc. I think ther term his “star has dimmed” is pretty fair.
“heartless comment”? Seriously? This guy has made zillions of dollars of a bunch of mediocre movies with a modicum of talent. Do you think he reads these comments? If you hear a faint whining sound, it’s someone playing the world’s smallest violin for Will. He will be just fine.
They lost me with the trailer. The toxic reviews just reinforced my first impressions. But to release a movie designed to appeal to a largely female audience nine days before Christmas just seems dumb.
When a trailer opens with a VO, it’s must be bad. They couldn’t muster and edit something in that 2 mins to show the concept. And the rest of the trailer has such a on-the-noise dialogue. Who talks like that? As if the audience is dumb enough that they had to explain everything to them. Vanilla galore, and utterly boring.
“Mom says you butcher that word.”
Seriously confused on what child says that and how exactly this came up in conversation between a mother and child. Every time I hear it, I just imagine Norton replying, “Well, your mom’s a bitch!”
I didn’t like the trailer, either. I didn’t know until this article that the movie was widely panned, but I did know I wasn’t going to spend a penny on such obvious Oscar bait.
Will Smith is no longer a major box office draw.
I think Scientology doesn’t want him to compete with Tom Cruise, and advising him on these vanilla movies, and he goes along with it. If WS left Scientology, I’d think his career would get a boost. It also doesn’t help that he’s “open” marriage and flings are the opposite of these melo-drama roles that he’s been doing. It comes forward as disingenuous. At least Cruise does’t play counter to his personal lifestyle. He flies, motorbikes, runs, and repeats on screen, and it works. WS doesn’t have a signature anymore, and has lost his stamp.
Priceless.
Okay, just looked it up, and he’s not a scientologist. If you’re gonna diss a guy and say his movies are no good just because critics are telling you so (cos that seems to be what nearly everyone on here is doing) at least get the facts about the guy straight. Esh!
Thank you for that brilliant insight.
Rotten Tomatoes has the Twitter problem, in that it seems any snark-blogger with a smattering of followers is granted verification.
It used to be that only a small handful of intelligent, informed reviewers were the ones driving the discourse. Now you’ve got 250 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, most of which you’ll never read (for good reason), but all of which contribute to the overall score. Peter Travers’ review is given the same weight as Bubba the meth-head. It’s just dumb.
The groupthink is also becoming a major issue.
Very well-said. RT would be way better if they just stuck to a few reviewers from the trades instead of these online clowns.
Yeah. If Rotten Tomatoes was a bar, one look around would tell you that the bouncer was doing a shit job of checking ID’s.
“just stuck to a few reviewers from the trades”
Yea! Bribery!
then Collateral Beauty would have got a 3% instead of a 13% rotten. They should be glad RT includes all the dumb, uninformed reviewers.
This is why you can look only at top critics. It has a stellar 3% (1/33 fresh) among that group. Peter Travers gave it a 0/4, by the way. Or check MetaCritic, which has it at a 23.
The future isn’t about critics at all. Why bother with any of the nitwits on RT? Just start rating stuff in Netflix and let their algorithm feed a predicted rated back to you, personalized to your tastes. Nobody is ever going to know what I like better than I do. At this point, the Netflix ratings are the most accurate for me and have warned me against foolish choices that I sometimes make anyway, and then have to say, yeah that really was a two star out of five, next time I’ll listen…
Netflix is the most accurate? Why is it recommending their original crap like the Adam Sandler movies to me?
Bingo.
oh, boo fucking hoo. who is to judge informed reviewers? some bought and paid for schmucks by the studios? so what, let RT rip these crap stale formulaic movies. if some suits can’t sleep or walk through the revolving door from one studio to the next, thereby continuing the suits’ inbreeding, let them eat cake. netflix actually has some decent foreign content but as you probably barely know english, let along French, German, Spanish and Latin like I do, you would probably complain that about that too.
Yea, the studios could take umbrage with the system. They could also… I don’t know… make better movies.
Re Ghost. It would have had about as much chance of becoming a box office hit as a seal pup during hunting season does if not getting clubbed to death.
This is why studios are increasingly just churning out sequels, prequels, spin-offs and novel conversions. The risk with original material is too high if you dont make it through the gauntlet.
As to the reviewers they continualy show how out of touch they are.
Collateral Beauty might be manipulative etc as they assert but frankly so is other fare in the genre e.g. The Notebook. Sometimes people just want to sit down for an emotional rollercoaster. Everything now a days borrows elements from another storyline as well so saying its unoriginal isnt a valid criticism (e.g. Manchester by the Sea has a bunch of elements that have all been seen multiple times in other films.)
Ghost is basically a superhero movie. It would probably do fine today.
Apples and oranges. Everyone knew the script for Collateral Beauty was a dog with an unmarketable title and bs tag line, everyone but whatever idiot bought it, reportedly overpaying. Even if it had been retooled and refined before shooting (it wasn’t), it would’ve been tough to make convincing or relatable or audience friendly, like Ghost. First off, there’s no real villain and no real conflict. The creative diffs that led Jackman to depart as well as the previous director (bullet-dodged) indicate that WB or New Line wanted to shoot the terrible script they bought and that’s what they did. These actors got to spend the holidays in a nice hotel in the city and get paid for it but they should still be pissed at their agents. Kiera Knightly, particularly, can’t afford to do this to her already iffy career. For Norton, this is a long way from Birdman. Hopefully it paid better.
This movie was hurt tremendously – perhaps fatally – by the title. What does it even MEAN? Okay, I know what it means, but it makes no sense and doesn’t hook me. I think sometimes people forget how important a title is. People scoffed at the creators of “High School Musical,” when they called it that, but they were like THIS IS WHAT IT IS, DUDE. I haven’t seen Collateral Beauty (rolls of the tongue, don’t it?), and I doubt I will, so I don’t know what it should be called, but I do know it should not have been called this. Titles should not create a barrier of entry.
I consider myself well informed, and I’d never heard of it. I keep thinking “collateral damage.”
It’s a movie about people (who we’re supposed to sympathize with) who gaslight their “friend” that he’s being visited by the abstract concepts Death, Time and Love because he’s mourning the death of his child and they want to make him look crazy to sell his company out from under him.
Everything about that sounds wrongheaded. There may be a movie in there, a modern day It’s a Wonderful Life or Christmas Carol what have you, but it’s not this. Not as presented here.
This is not some misunderstood movie that will one day get recognition. This is a “What were they thinking?!” fiasco in concept and execution before even getting to the bad reviews or box office.
I just skimmed thru the trailer and thought exactly that- that the movie was an updated “It’s A Wonderful Life” for the 21st century. First thought was “cheesy” but it’s the holidays, so you know, maybe if it was delicate, poignant and more a study of human hearts, it could fly. The I read here that his co-workers “hire actors”… UGH. Why would anyone thing this concept would be embraced? Regardless of whether the lead character believed the farce or not… how could the audience step into the RELATIONSHIPS that would built between the grieving lead and the “hired actors”. Not only does that make it incredibly awkward and uncomfortable for the audience to witness but it doesn’t allow any potential audience member to project a pleasurable movie experience. I didn’t see the film… don’t WANT to. Comment above got it right, we go to the movies to escape, make me WANT to escape into the alternate reality (or dream) you’ve spent millions to create with a SOLID CREDIBLE story. *sigh*
Is it possible his star dimmed because of the way he and his wife thrust their kids into showbiz at such early ages? It’s appalling.
I wasn’t going to make that comment but I will back you up on that: zero people are interested in his charisma-free kids, and that they are in the spotlight makes Will himself less appealing.
A schoolyard assault? Dark-hearted critics?
The truth is that CinemaScore is simply about whether a film lived up to the expectations of its most ardent fans who by definition come out opening day. This explains why even terrible films (all of the Transformers films) can earn a B+ or higher, while Arrival can get a B. CinemaScore does not mean a film is high quality. It’s not even a scientific poll. Sorry.
And another truth is that critics have very little impact on a film’s opening weekend. Miss Sloane: 69 percent, but bombed really hard. Edge of Seventeen: rave reviews but performed dismally. Both films also had A- CInemaScores. Suicide Squad and Focus (both Will Smith vehicles, sort of) had middling to poor reviews, and–*gasp*–B+/B CinemaScores, but somehow survived. Huh.
As for critics having dark hearts. Sheesh. Maybe read the rapturous (sometimes unjustifiably) reviews for almost any animated film, family film, or Marvel property. What a ridiculous notion.
Collateral Beauty was simply a bad idea on every front. It opened against Rogue One, a more adult-targeting Star Wars entry. It “stars” an actor who hasn’t carried a hit in years. Terrible title. Cruddy marketing campaign. This isn’t piling on or bullying. It’s a mediocre TV movie of a film, released on the wrong weekend, with nothing to draw in moviegoers. It should have never been made.
Great comment. I think you are right about the issue of Cinema Scores and reviews. The big take away is – reviews don’t matter these days at-all. Culture, movie going culture is now bigger than two guys in a balcony or a single website. A film (or book or TV show) can get the stink-of-death on it from a hundred sources and unless it actually is broad (meaning that it will attract and appeal to a large number of people to begin with) and much better than expected for people – it will suffer. But I don’t think RT is to blame.
“Me Before You” is a weepy that did well despite a 57% rotten tomatoes score. It opened on June 3rd to $18,723,269 and ended up with over $200 million worldwide. Does Fandango also include the rotten tomatoes audience score? Maybe they should, and perhaps the studios should make more use of that rating. “Me Before You” has a 73% audience approval rating on RT.
Great movie “Me Before You” amazing number of actors and actresses the Brits completely Priceless. This movie had a few included we were curious to see where they would go in it for sure.
GHOST is not an appropriate comparison; it got overall favorable reviews and had a coherent, easy-to-sell premise. And movie history is full of films that got great test scores but flopped when put in front of a general audience (and vice versa). Plus, if a bad RT score is enough to kill a film, how do you explain BATMAN V. SUPERMAN and SUICIDE SQUAD?
All this hand-wringing seems to be a bunch of studio people making excuses for why a bad movie did bad business.
Lots of movies get trashed by the critics. Some fail and some succeed. Why is this something being treated like special?
I suspect the movie is the passion project of some studio exec at WB… would explain how such a wacky screenplay was able to attract so much A-list talent.
Would explain how manipulative executives are supposed to be the sympathetic ones.
I love & miss the Will Smith I grew up with. His last good movie/role was “The Pursuit of Happyness”. Since then, he has become more distant, unrelatable & cold in his roles and public persona. He used to be on the same level with his audience but now there is a disconnect – maybe because he’s a wealthy movie star who lives in a bubble, away from normal folks – I don’t know what it is but I don’t like the guy anymore and the nail in that coffin came with the trailer to “Collateral Beauty”. To me, it came off as Will Smith (and a bunch of rich actors) talking down to the audience. That was it. It all felt SMUG. No one wants to pay money to watch rich celebrities tell them how to be happy. Of course they’re happy, they’re rich! This looked like a fucking hallmark card. Note to Mr. Smith – no one wants your smug answers to life’s big questions. We want you to play characters we relate to & sympathize with. You’re a great actor/performer – you’re not Mohammed Ali.
Just earlier this year I read a story that said critics don’t mean anything when it comes to movies after Batman Vs. Superman was put through the critics grinders. Now a story about how much power they have. What about, it was just a movie people didn’t want to see… that the trailer was awful, and the story line didn’t hit a single honest emotional note in any of the marketing. This was a loss before the critics chimed in.
It’s the title. The title is exceptionally flaccid and weak and just doesn’t fit the movie and sounds like we saw it already. And this is the first time that thw word “Collateral” was associated with anything other than an action film. It’s confusing. We already have “Collateral” “Collateral Damage” and “American Beauty”, “Sealing Beauty” “Dangerous Beauty”, etc… I think a better title and a release on a date where the film had room to breathe, it would have fared better. Time will tell.
What happened to the golden touch Will Smith had when he made movies like The Pursuit of Happyness? Some of the producers and execs behind Collateral Beauty need to suffer some collateral damage for pushing this manipulative gaslighting tearjerker.
Saw Collateral Beauty and if you are deterred by some over paid under talented critic’s opinion then you have no business going to movies. It’s a good film with some A list actors who do a very worthy job. Will Smith is especially good in this, but like most films if the subject matter is not your thing go see Rogue One
When the plot was fully disclosed it did strike me as pretty cynical and a bit preposterous. I think a film LIKE this could work but it needs to be grounded in realism while the fantastical aspect (is there one or is all that bait and switch?) glides through it. I don’t know if this has any kind of fantastical aspect, when I first saw the trailer I thought he really was visited by these eternal forces. Dumb me…But as it’s all a set-up to make him look crazy to acquire his company -that just seems really…like something I don’t want to see. I’m sure there are much easier ways to take his company, or take the clients who would soon realize that the head of the company is off in crazy-town. But It’s a Wonderful Life was a dud when released. It was too backward looking at that moment, depression, war ETC (this in 1946 when people were rushing to move forward) so this might still have legs. I would like to see it, and I enjoy Smith on screen. But I’m not sure this is the role for him and after reading about the film here I’m not sure what I’d get and maybe that’s the biggest problem.
It’s not that hard to figure out — just ask any Trump voter…
Nobody wants to admit they were wrong when they’ve invested the slightest effort or money to support something… Cinemascores are always artificially inflated these days because movies cost so damn much money. 50 bucks easy for three tickets in metro areas – plus concessions…
Who’s gonna pay that – walk out and say – holy hell it sucked I wasted my time and money.
But Critics don’t pay – so for them – and with the preponderance of social media – unlike years past where maybe a few people picked up the paper to read a review… It’s very easy to soapbox everything and be hyper critical i.e. negative to get those clicks.
Truth and honest opinion on both sides is fucking gone.
It’s so hard to pull off such a high concept adult drama fantasy, especially today when there seemed to be few filmmakers who can deliver in the genre. It may be a fine movie, but, yes, the critics did affect my decision. If it had glowing reviews I’d have considered seeing it. Anything with Helen Mirren is tempting and I consider her more of a draw than Will Smith, but she’s a supporting player. This is a take on A Christmas Carol and, frankly, that also kept me away. Every season there’s at least a dozen versions on that old chestnut in film and tv. Also, the plot sounded convoluted. Ok with the main character’s journey, but then when I read the plot device is then used on the other characters… it just sounded like too much.
Yeah, reviews might keep me from watching this. Though, if it’s an outright razzy like with Gigli, I will run, not walk, to go see it, just out of curiosity of how bad it is. I thought Bonfire of the Vanities was not as bad as critics said…while movies like Gigli deserved its bad reviews.
terrible title with equally bad marketing.
“with Manohla Dargis (who by the way loved Ghostbusters)”
What a weird thing to sneak in.
Make a good movie & ppl will vome, don’t blame the critics. Who wants to spend $15 on a crap movie. Nobody, that’s who.
It would seem that Will Smith’s choice to make Collateral Beauty instead of starring in Independence Day II is – in retrospect – about as idiotic a decision as his declining to star in The Matrix so he could make Wild, Wild West.
Independence Day II was flop and he was right to walk away from it, The Matrix would never have been such a hit had Will been Neo. He made the right choice in those two aspects