Call it Stormy Tuesday: A TV channel dedicated to reporting the weather has called out a conservative media site for denying climate change. But it’s not just any meteorological outlet or widely read online news source: It’s the Weather Channel vs. Breitbart. Here’s the opening salvo:
The result apparently was Breitbart laughing itself to tears:
It’s not breaking news to note that Breitbart — whose chairman was named as Chief Strategist to President-elect Donald Trump last month — has been, say, cool on the whole notion of climate change. Witness its recent story headlined, “Global Temperatures Plunge. Icy Silence from Climate Alarmists.” (Note: Global warming ≠ no winters.) But by calling said post out (see below), does the Weather Channel risk offending a good chunk of its viewers?
When the channel went dark on DirecTV in a carriage crisis nearly three years ago, Deadline’s story about it drew more than 1,100 comments, one of which said “trillions of people depend of Weather Channel.” A slew of the comments came from people who said they live in rural areas and rely on the satcaster to carry the Weather Channel to keep them appraised of, you know, the weather. One look at the Electoral College results from a month ago, and it’s obvious that a bulk of the Weather Channel’s viewership is represented from within.
As the storm clouds gather, here is a video featuring Weather Channel scientist Kait Parker refuting Brietbart’s December 1 story about that chill in the air:
The Internet To The Weather Channel: Chill On All The Clickbait On Your Website
Consider the Christian conservatives who think breitbart is god’s word probably don’t care if it’s real or not – according to their faith, the earth is bound for Armageddon anyway.
The founder of The Weather Channel does not agree with The Weather Channel, as the new owner COMCAST/NBC participates in the great Global Cooling– OOPS, sorry– Global Warming– NO, sorry– Climate Change scam.
And The Weather Channel, a product of NBC and a mouthpiece for the DNC, is a liberal think tank. Has been for years, as its founder has said repeatedly.
So, I should just ignore that Global Cooling do to the sun going quiet, no sunspots. Ah! Marauder Minimum? Weather reporters should not claim to be Climatologist! The two disciplines are completely different since the study of the sun is involved.
So since when did the Weather Channel get bought out by MSNBC?
Science is always evolving – there is no orthodoxy to accepting climate change (fka “global warming”) – or the bad policy that follows it.
This punk should be FIRED for dragging politics into weather analysis. Do you job – just report the weather!
She is doing her job, she’s reporting the facts. Which are you choosing to ignore.
Nice try. Check history of sun output and variation of extremes beyond a 100 yr. window. You are part of the scare scam.
I have lived 100yds from the ocean for 35yrs.Guess what? The ocean is still 100yds away. Oceans rising??