NBC has put in development We The People, a single-camera comedy starring MadTV alumna Anjelah Johnson, from Universal TV and Ed Helms’ Pacific Electric Picture Company.

Written by former Key and Peele writer-producer Charlie Sanders, We The People is set in the Los Angeles office of a federal agency and revolves around case officer Malory Ruiz (Johnson), who alongside a diverse group of co-workers, helps people gain their citizenship, while just trying to make it to five o’clock.

Sanders executive produces alongside Pacific Electric Picture Company‘s Helms and Mike Falbo.