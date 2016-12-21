A+E Networks has appointed Vice Media COO Alyssa Mastromanco as President of Global Communications Strategy & Talent.

In the newly created role, Mastromonaco, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, will oversee human resources, communications between the different divisions of the global media company and interactions with outside government and private entities. Reporting to Nancy Dubuc, President and CEO of A+E Networks, Mastromanco also will remain involved with Vice Media. She will serve as a liaison with Viceland, A+E Networks’ cable network venture with Vice, helping drive its business and expansion from the A+E side. She also will help manage Viceland’s marketing, communications and employee development alongside the Vice team.

“In this rapidly changing media environment, business transformations need to be closely linked to communications strategies,” Dubuc said. “With an emphasis on building brands in this evolved media landscape and transforming corporate culture, Alyssa’s experience in coalition building at the highest level in both the public and Private sectors will be invaluable.”

Mastromanco joins A+E Networks from Vice, where she’d served as COO since January 2015. She was a key member of the Vice leadership team that spearheaded the company’s major expansion that included the launch of its 24-hour television network, Viceland, in multiple territories, as well as Vice News Tonight, its daily news show on HBO.

“Since coming to us from the White House, Alyssa has been instrumental in smoothing the chaos that is the day in, day out of Vice’s rapid growth curve,” said Shane Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Vice Media. “From helping us build our new hive/campus for all our busy bees, to guiding the launch of our new global 24 hour TV network, to being an ombudsman/sounding board to all our staff, she has been simultaneously a shoulder to cry on, valued consigliere and steadfast general. Like all superstars, Alyssa is moving herself up the media ladder and not only overseeing the joint venture between A+E and Vice (Viceland) but also using her unique talents to aid A+E going forward. That she will still be part of the Vice family gives me comfort.”

Mastromanco served as Assistant to the President Obama and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at the White House from 2011-14 and as Assistant to the President and Director of Scheduling and Advance at the White House from 2009-11. She shares her experiences in her upcoming book Who Thought This Was a Good Idea? And Other Questions You Should Have Answers to When You Work in the White House.

Mastromanco, who also is a contributing editor at Marie Claire. worked for then-Senator Obama on his campaign and in his Senate office and was political director of his political action committee, HopeFund, since 2005. Earlier in her career she was Director of Scheduling for Sen. John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2004 and before that was Press Secretary for Congressman Rick Boucher.