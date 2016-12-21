UPDATED: With the CBS-Viacom merger plans abandoned and President and CEO of Viacom International Media Networks Robert Bakish named CEO of Viacom, we have the first major executive shakeup at the underperforming Viacom TV networks. One of the company’s highest-ranked executives, veteran Doug Herzog, president of the Music and Entertainment Group, is leaving, effective Jan. 12. He will not be replaced, with the heads of the networks in Herzog’s group now reporting directly to Bakish. You can read Bakish’s internal memo announcing Herzog’s departure under the post.
Herzog has a decades-long association with Viacom, first as president of MTV Productions in the 1980s and of Comedy Central in the 1990s and more recently as head of the entertainment group since 2004. In the past few years, Herzog added more oversight, including over the MTV Networks, in a string of corporate restructurings at Viacom’s faltering cable networks, and he installed new leadership at virtually all networks under his purview.
After a decade of Herzog rising within the Viacom cable networks hierarchy, Bakish three months ago was named President and Chief Executive Officer of a new TV unit, Viacom Global Entertainment Group that combined the VIMN division, which he ran, with the Herzog’s Music and Entertainment Group, which includes MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Spike and Logo. Those networks’ toppers, Chris McCarthy — who oversees MTV, VH1 and Logo — Comedy Central’s Kent Alterman and Spike TV’s Kevin Kay, will now report directly to Bakish, who is going for a hands-on approach by eliminating a layer in the reporting structure.
At the time of the reorganization, Bakish stressed in an internal memo that Herzog, as well as Nickelodeon Networks president Cyma Zarghami and BET Network president Debra Lee, were all going to stay put. While Zargami and Lee oversee one major brand each, Herzog was in charge of several — run by a president-level executives — making
During his first tenure with MTV, in which he rose to become President of MTV Prods, Herzog developed and supervised MTV News and popular shows such as The Real World, Unplugged and Road Rules, as well as the network’s signature MTV Movie Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.
He then moved to the position of President of Comedy Central in 1995 where, in addition to spearheading several current signature standouts, he launched cult hits such as Win Ben Stein’s Money, Strangers with Candy and the network’s Roast franchise.
Herzog left for stints as President of Entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company (1998-2000) and President of USA Network (2001-2004) before rejoining Viacom as president of the entertainment division. His departure was first reported by Reuters.
Here is Bakish’s memo:
Team,
I wanted to share the news that Doug Herzog, President of the Music and Entertainment Group, is leaving Viacom next month. Below is the note that he sent out today to his teams in the Music and Entertainment Group. The brands in that Group will report directly to me moving forward.
In all the time I’ve known Doug, he’s never been an easy act to follow. South Park. The Daily Show. The Video Music Awards and MTV News. Chappelle’s Show and The Colbert Report. Name some of the most indelible hits in our history, and they’ve probably got Doug’s name in the credits and his creative fingerprints all over them. In his initial tenure at MTV, he came over from CNN as a fledging producer and rose to become the President of MTV Productions, and an architect of the brand’s leap from music videos to original programming. He oversaw the launch of “The Real World” and “Road Rules,” as well as the VMAs, “Movie Awards” and “Unplugged.”
That run alone would’ve put Doug in the Hall of Fame, but he followed it up by taking the job as President of Comedy Central in 1995, building that brand from a cult phenomenon to its current iteration as a multiplatform powerhouse, beginning with “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and continuing through to today with hits like “Broad City” and “Inside Amy Schumer.” Following stints at USA and Fox, we lured him back into the fold in 2004 to head up the Entertainment Group and, under his leadership, Comedy Central, Spike and TV Land all have enjoyed creative renaissances, from “Lip Sync Battle” to “Hot in Cleveland” to “Bar Rescue” and “Key & Peele.”
Doug gives a lot of credit below to luck, but let’s be honest – no one is that lucky. Doug made his own luck by being extremely good. He’s got sharp creative insight, a great eye for talent, and he inspires loyalty and adoration in his people. He’s also the funniest guy in pretty much any room and, above all, he’s an incredible human being.
I know this doesn’t need to be said, but I hope you’ll join me in thanking Doug for all of his incredible contributions to our company.
Best,
Bob
From the outside looking in, one would certainly think that with the proposed CBS merger off the table, Viacom would do whatever it takes to retain its most accomplished executives.
It’s a tough one… no question Doug is one of the smartest and most accomplished guys in the biz. But I would wager that some of his recent decisions– like last year’s odd choices for the MTV exec team– probably hurt him.
And big misfires. He landed Hannibal Burress and bragged before Hannibal’s show’s debut about how it was successfully retooled. Turned out the original format was better than the odd version that made it to air.
The only thing he accomplished was running it into the ground. Viacom is thankfully cleaning house in attempt to turn things around. This and the firing of Denise Denson (who was responsible for all the Viacom programming disputes and getting Viacom dropped from some cable services) shows that Viacom is serious about changing things for the better.
Like Don Rickles, Doug Herzog has been insulting audiences for years through comedy.
What ??? Cyma stays ??? Bakish made his first wrong move . Well it’s time to sell the stock .
Can someone explain how he was able to keep his job given how poorly those networks under him performed? Or were the poor ratings not attributed to his management?
He ran out of people to blame and point the finger at, the Sean Atkins debacle was the last straw.
Brad Grey gets TV, they spin Paramount off.
Doug already has next gig lined up.
Andrew Gumpert helps oversee transition.
New team he’s installing will be game changing. Marc Evans is interviewing at LG.
His best days were way behind him. He’s super rich and his wife is a shrink so he’s got someone to talk to. Don’t worry about him!!
He’s a nice and smart guy, but left people in jobs long after they should have been removed. At Comedy central, how do they miss every big act for over a decade and no one got fired? FX got Louie? Kevin hart; miss. Burr: miss. Gaffigan: miss. Only with Schumer did they get ahead of the curve, but then they pretty much lost her (and she did her special at HBO? How was that not locked up in advance?). And then Netflix blew there brains out by having the balls to pull the trigger on the right talent at the right time (Segura, Ali Wong for example). Jonas is soft and too weak to fight for what he believes in. A 9 to 5 guy. Most of the current team in NY was in power when Clinton was President and they were too snooty to work with the Kevin Harts of the world…Doug needed to make some moves, YEARS ago. And at MTV…Dolgen, Dolgen, Dolgen. They need to do deals with TALENT and then let the talent do what they do best: bring in the fans.