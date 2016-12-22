Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc will add some executive star power to the lineup for NATPE Miami 2017, to be held January 17-19.

Each will deliver keynotes at the annual gathering for dealmakers in production, advertising, distribution, and music.

Dubuc will open NATPE Miami and Bakish will address the NATPE Platforms track, which mostly concerns trends in convergence and technologies.

The NATPE Platforms track will also feature a master class by social media entertainer Logan Paul. He recently announced plans to create, produce and star in an original short-form scripted series for the French production house, Blackpills.

Those attending the Brands and Advertising track will have a chance to hear from CSI creator Anthony Zuiker. NATPE Storytellers will include Adi Hasak, who created NBC’s Shades of Blue and USA Network’s Eyewitness.

Other events include the NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards, hosted by comedian and actor Bob Saget. The confab also will include sessions with composer Paul Williams (“We’ve Only Just Begun,” “You And Me Against The World,” and “Rainbow Connection”), morning show host Al Roker, and Hulu Head of Content Craig Erwich..