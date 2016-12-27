Rob Carlson, the well regarded lit agent who spent the last 25 years with WME, has joined UTA as an agent in the motion picture literary dept. At WME, Carlson’s clients included Jon M. Chu, Colm McCarthy, Hasbro, Ian Bryce, Jack Thorne, Michael Bay, Mike Lesslie, Clay Kaytis, David Slade, Matt Shakman, Adam F. Goldberg, Tom Harper, Paul Tibbit, Richard Tanne, Jeff Wadlow, Scott Speer, the Spierig brothers, Mark Burton and Wash Westmoreland.

Carlson began his career at WME in the mailroom of the William Morris Agency and started in TV before transitioning to films. During the spec script boom, Carlson was one of the most prolific sellers in the game. He then transitioned to a very successful rep of filmmakers and screenwriters and was at the center of many film packages. He will start the year at a new address. This puts his strong list of clients in play, so it should be a busy couple of weeks for him.

“Rob is a great agent whose reputation in the filmmaking world speaks for itself,” said David Kramer, UTA managing director and head of the motion picture literary dept. “We’re thrilled to welcome Rob to our team, and we know he and his clients will thrive at UTA.”