Valerie Fairman, who appeared on MTV’s 16 And Pregnant reality series, died Wednesday in Coatesville, PA. She was 23.

The cause and manner of death are pending and an investigation is ongoing, according to a statement from the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

Fairman was featured in the third episode of 16 And Pregnant‘s second season in 2010. The episode chronicled the birth of her daughter.

16 And Pregnant aired from 2009-2014 on MTV. Each episode showcased a different teen dealing with pregnancy. The show spawned three spinoffs, Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom 3.