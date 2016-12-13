WGN America has set 10 PM Wednesday, March 8, for the second-season premiere of its hit original drama series Underground. The network also unveiled a first-look teaser trailer from its sophomore season, featuring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Rosalee), Aldis Hodge (Noah), Jessica de Gouw (Elizabeth Hawkes), Alano Miller‎ (Cato), Amirah Vann (Ernestine) and Aisha Hinds (Harriet Tubman).

The 10-episode Season 2 of Underground follows the struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice. Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Tubman blazing the trail. The series-regular cast also includes Christopher Meloni and Marc Blucas. Recurring guest stars are Hinds, Jasika Nicole, DeWanda Wise, Michael Trotter, Jesse Luken, Sadie Stratton and John Legend.

Underground, produced by Sony Pictures TV, hails from creators and executive producers Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, and executive producers Legend, Akiva Goldsman, Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell.

Watch the trailer above and let us know what you think.