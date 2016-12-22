It’s an idea that maybe more than a few other high-ranking politicians might want to try out – going incognito to learn what really is happening on the front lines. That’s what Gary, Indiana’s Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson did on the Season 8 premiere of Undercover Boss (1.1/4) on Wednesday, a night that had pre-holiday written all over it with encores and specials galore.

The two-hour CBS reality show, one of the few originals in primetime, saw a 31% demotion in the key demo from its Season 7 debut on December 20, 2015 – when it was on for an hour following 60 Minutes and NFL overruns on a competitive night. Last night marked a debut low for the long-running reality show, which has moved from its Sunday slot. There might be some ground to make up: The Season 7 opener drew a 1.4/5 in fast affiliate numbers and saw a rise of two tenths – so maybe history will repeat itself here.

As it was, CBS won the night with a 1.0/4 rating and 5.72 million viewers, even though a new Code Black (0.9/4) at 10 PM was down two tenths from its last original.

The only other originals on last night were the second night of the CW’s Terry Crews Saves Christmas (0.3/1) and ABC’s Game Changers With Robin Roberts (0.6/3). The former was even with its Tuesday debut, while the latter was certainly no game-changer for the Disney-owned net.

NBC’s re-broadcast of Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas (0.8/3) was even with last year’s airing on December 16, 2015.