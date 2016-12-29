CBS’ Undercover Boss and Fox’s Foster Farms Bowl were the only fresh offerings by the broadcast networks on Wednesday. Undercover Boss (1.1 in 18-49, 6.26 million viewers) was even with its season premiere last week, tying ABC’s comedy repeats of The Goldbergs (1.1) and Modern Family (1.1) for the top spot in the demo and ranking as the most watched program of the night.

CBS continues to be using the downtime to get extra sampling for its new shows, slotting a rerun of Friday freshman drama MacGyver (0.7) behind Undercover Boss.

With three programs, including a Black-ish repeat (1.0), logging demo ratings of 1.0 and above, ABC edged NBC’s lineup of Dick Wolf drama repeats and CBS to top Wednesday in 18-49. CBS was No.1 in total viewers.

No reliable ratings data for Fox’s college football coverage is available. In the non-time zone adjusted fast nationals, the game drew a 0.7 in 18-49.