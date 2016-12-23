The Weinstein Company will release the animated period picture Leap! on March 3 of next year, they said today. Directed by Eric Summer and Eric Warin, Leap! stars Elle Fanning and is set in Paris in 1884 and follows an orphaned girl who arrives in Paris. Only 11 years old, the girl has no money but does have a passion to become a ballet dancer. So she borrows someone else’s identity and enters the Opera Ballet School. Mentored by the tough and mysterious woman, she learns that talent is not enough. She and her best friend also has a dream to become a famous inventor and it is the bonds of friendship that helps them reach their goals. The film also stars Maddie Ziegler and Carly Rae Jepsen. It was written by Carole Noble and Laurent Zeitoun and was produced by Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Yann Zenou, and Laurent Zeitoun of Quad Productions and Main Journey and Andre Rouleau and Valerie D’Auteuil of Caramel Film.