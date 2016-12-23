This presidential transition already is making history. Now History is prepping Transition of Power: The Presidency, a two-hour special airing at 9 PM January 8.

Ahead of Barack Obama’s exit and Donald Trump’s inauguration, the program will focus on the American institution of peaceful handover of government reins from incumbent to president-elect and how hundreds of people work hard for months to make the transition as seamless as possible. Transition of Power features rare, archival material and footage, interviews with presidential historians and firsthand accounts from high-level executive staff who share insights into the legacy and process of former presidential transitions. Focusing on the period between election and inauguration day, the special reveals details surrounding key milestones of the modern transition process including security briefings, Cabinet selection and the transfer of the nuclear football.

Produced by Anvil 1893 Entertainment, the special focuses on the challenges and complications that accompany the transfer of power through a look at the most notable presidential transitions in U.S. history, including the aftermath of the 2000 Gore/Bush recount and its impact on the transition mere months before 9/11; recently declassified White House tapes revealing then-candidate Richard Nixon’s interference with the Vietnam peace process; the sudden death of FDR during the crisis of WWII; and rarely seen footage of Jimmy Carter’s eleventh-hour efforts to secure the release of American hostages in Iran.

Anvil 1893’s Eric Schotz and Ruth Rivin executive produce along with History’s Kristen Burns.