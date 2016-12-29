The clock is ticking down on 2016, but there’s still time to check out some of the great new TV series that premiered this year. To aid with what to watch among the plethora of pilgrims to the pantheon of Peak TV, a couple of days ago we showed you the first part of our Top 10 New Shows of 2016, and today we have Part 2 with the five best of the new best.

Before you take a look, you might want to watch Part 1 to get primed and context. The reality is there is a lot to get down with this year because the truth of 2016 is that the Peak TV era hit new heights. In that vein, honorable mentions of excellence in action have to go out to the likes of fellow newbies like Cinemax’s Quarry and Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience from EP Steven Soderbergh. Add to that TBS’ relentlessly hilarious Angie Tribeca, Netflix’s sprawling The Get Down from Baz Luhrmann and Epix’s ambitious Berlin Station.

Also, to pre-empt controversy, the only reason that much-nominated The Night Manager is not in our Top 10 is because the tenacious AMC and BBC project based on John le Carré’s 1993 novel was a one-off miniseries. Otherwise, as I said in my review, the six-parter starring Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Debicki and directed by Susanne Bier was “near perfect.”

So, check out the video of Part 2 of our Top 10 New Shows of 2016 above, then tell us what you think. Were we on the money? Who do you think we left out? (BTW, keep watching until the end – you’ll want to see who we think you need to watch in 2017.) Have a happy new year!