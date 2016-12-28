NBC News’ Today finished first among broadcast morning shows in total viewers and demos in December, celebrating its first non-Olympics monthly win in more than four years.

As the programs all talked up their stats for the final quarter of 2016, Today topped the pack in the news demo, with 1.79M viewers aged 25-54, besting ABC’s Good Morning America (1.53M) and CBS This Morning (1.12M).

GMA, however, snagged the biggest overall crowd – 4.65M to Today’s 4.57M and CTM’s 3.86M. It marks GMA’s fifth consecutive Q4 win in total viewers, though with less than half the lead it enjoyed over Today in same quarter of ’15.

STD, GMA’s in its tightest total-viewer race with Today of the past five years.

But CTM pointed out it was the only broadcast morning show to clock total-viewer growth compared to Q4 2015. The CBS morning show, which was launched five years ago next month, is averaging a million viewers more than same quarter in ’11.