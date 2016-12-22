Have a little extra time over the next couple of weeks? All 10 episodes of NBC’s breakout drama This Is Us will be available for binge-watching on NBC’s sister network USA on Saturday, January 7. And HBO’s flagship drama Game of Thrones will stream on HBO2 beginning Monday, December 26.

The This is Us marathon kicks off at 1 PM January 7 with the pilot episode airing simultaneously on USA, Bravo and E! networks. All episodes will then continue on USA through 11 PM. New episodes return to NBC on Tuesday, January 10.

All 10 episodes of Game of Thrones first season will begin streaming back-to-back beginning at noon December 26. Other seasons will play on subsequent days at the same time, concluding with season six on Saturday, December 31.

Both series have repped well in the current awards season. Freshman This Is Us was recently honored by the AFI Awards as one of the top 10 television programs of the year. It also received Golden Globe nominations for best drama series, and acting noms for Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz. Sterling K. Brown was nominated for a SAG Award. Awards stalwart Game of Thrones most recently received a Golden Globes best drama series nom, and a supporting actress nom for Lena Headey. It also received a WGA drama series nom, and episodic drama nom for David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and three SAG nominations, including an outstanding male actor in a drama series nom for Peter Dinklage.