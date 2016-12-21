Starz has set January premiere dates for The Rolling Stones Olé Olé Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America tour documentary and Havana Moon concert documentary.

Olé! Olé! Olé! — which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival — will make its U.S. television premiere on Starz at 9 PM Sunday, January 15, and Havana Moon will debut a week later, at 9 PM Sunday, January 22. Both docus also will be available for download and streaming via the Starz app beginning January 15.

Olé Olé Olé! follows the Rolling Stones on their tour in early 2016 tour through 10 Latin American cities, combining live performances from across the tour as well as their historic tour finale in Havana, Cuba. The documentary gives an inside look at the creation of the historic Cuba show, through interviews with the tour promoter, management, production and logistics managers and band members.

Havana Moon features the full Havana concert, which marked the end of their tour and the first time any foreign rock band has played Cuba. Fans will see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood perform such classics as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Paint It Black” and “Miss You.”

Olé Olé Olé! is directed by Paul Dugdale (Adele Live at the Royal Albert Hall), produced by Sam Bridger (The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun – Hyde Park Live) and JA Digital in co-production with Eagle Rock Films for Eagle Rock Entertainment and Promotone.