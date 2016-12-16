With Christmas just more than a week away, maybe you’ve decided to treat yourself and already started binge-watching the launch of The OA on Netflix or Season 2 of The Man In The High Castle on Amazon. I would suggest alternating episodes of the dramas but, with all the weirdness, twists and turns in time and reality that both shows are thick with, that might be a little too trippy.
The fact is that neither the shrouded-in-mystery eight-part OA from Brit Marling and director Zal Batmanglij, or the Emmy-winning alt-history series about a reality in which the Nazis and Imperial Japan won World War II, are for the casual viewer. Even though in OA you can see plot points coming in the tale of a once-blind woman (Marling) who returns to her family after having been missing for seven years with her sight restored and a story to tell about what may have happened, both series are complex and demanding television.
Will The OA, which Netflix only revealed the debut date of on December 12, tap into that Stranger Things main vein? With a quartet of teens at Marling’s side for the Plan B- and Anonymous Content-produced show and more than a few other similar elements, that has to be part of the streaming service’s hope. Although lacking the humor of the Duffer Brothers’ effort, the show stands alone as a worthy effort that is all about the pieces of perception. Additionally, as I say in my video review above, the time-shifting and unconventional narrative of The OA features a raw and remarkable performance from Marling that is definitely worth your attention.
Even more than last season, there are strong performances from Alexa Davalos, Joel de la Fuente and Rufus Sewell as top American Nazi John Smith in High Castle‘s 10-episode Season 2. There is also a strong addition to a pretty muscular cast in Callum Keith Rennie (why isn’t this man a big star?) as a ruthless resistance leader. Building off the foundations of the first season of the Scott Free-produced series based on Philip K. Dick’s 1962 novel, this cycle of TMITHC resonates in an America that has seen a big change or two in recent months. What is for sure is that a confident show plays with what is and isn’t real in this world and unabashedly flies its flag to new heights.
So, check out my review above for more of my take on The OA and Season 2 of The Man In The High Castle, then tell us what you think.
Really looking forward to streaming both! Great reviews.
Saw the first episode of MitHC. I think they’ve solved their wandering-focus problem from the first season and this looks very strong. Will get to the OA too, but I dunno about switching back and forth. That sounds confusing! Better to focus on one at a time. This ain’t broadcast pablum.
Netflix shows have terrible titles and flavorless trailers. The shows themselves are usually fine but please hire some REAL trailer/key art people.
Just finished up watching season 1 of OA this program is just flippin awesome me and my family really liked it a whole lot so Netflix please bring back season 2 and don’t leave us hanging like you have on other things if you don’t bring anything Orange is the New Black if he just bring second season and so forth OF OA don’t leave us hanging Netflix please we want this more of oa
Great concept!! Great territory to explore!! Enough Post Armageddon!!OA needs to continue!! I am intrigued, They should focus more on her story, and what happened to her, and stay out of the small town. Her audience is not believable. These people have really no reason to be connected to her. Please continue such a great story!! Don’t let a great idea go to waste!!
This is by far the best Netflix original I have seen. I may go even further to say this is the best tv series I have seen. it’s something so mysterious about this show. It seems to be rooted deeply in its authenticity. The script, the layering of the different story lines and characters, the uncertainty in the present and future, ones obsession in knowing the truth, the mistakes and heartbreak. There was every sort of emotion in this series – purposefully making the viewer feel apart of the story…becoming one of the 5. Really hope that Netflix gives the go ahead for a season 2. RATED 5 OUT OF 5
Ok ready for the second season of OA….anyone know when its release date is?