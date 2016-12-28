The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond has been criticized for making a joke on the Amazon Prime flagship motoring show that suggested eating ice cream is gay.

Hammond, who made the comment on the sixth episode of the new show in front of a live audience, was responding to a comment made by co-host Jeremy Clarkson who pointed to a photo of a Volvo’s interior saying, “The only problem is that in one of those, you couldn’t enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream.”

Hammond replied: “It’s alright, I don’t eat ice cream. It’s something to do with being straight.”

Clarkson and co-host James May appeared taken aback when Hammond’s comment was met by cheers and applause from the audience.

“Why are you applauding him?” Clarkson asked the crowd. “What do you mean?…You’re saying all children are homosexual?”

Hammond continued, saying: “Ice cream is a bit – you know.” He added: “There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream – it’s that way, rather than that way…”

The comment was met with instant backlash and Brit LGBT outfit London Pride hit back at Hammond, inviting him out for a “big gay” serving of ice cream.

Off for a BIG GAY ice cream.

Want anything Richard Hammond?#Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/yFngIlTvzJ — Pride in London (@LondonLGBTPride) December 27, 2016

Magnum’s manufacturer Wall’s Ice Cream even chimed in, saying “ice cream is for everyone!”