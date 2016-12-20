EXCLUSIVE: We are still about a month away from The Founder‘s nationwide release January 20, but while you’re waiting in the drive-thru line, here’s the first clip to emerge from the Weinstein Company film about McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton.

Keaton, who received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for Birdman, is getting similar buzz for this one. The film directed by John Lee Hancock tells the true story of how Kroc, a struggling salesman from Illinois, met burger restaurant impresarios Mac and Dick McDonald in 1950s Southern California and pulled the business away from them to create a multibillion-dollar empire.

Robert Siegel penned the script, with Laura Dern, Linda Cardellini, John Carroll Lynch, and Nick Offerman co-starring.

In a recent Q&A with Deadline, Keaton spoke about playing the character as authentic as possible. “I don’t believe in begging for someone to love you when that’s not the job at hand. I said, “If you want me to soften this or go, ‘Aw shucks, he’s really not so bad,’ I’m not your guy.”

It the exclusive clip above, we see Keaton’s Kroc as he conveys the emblematic meaning behind the Golden Arches. “They signifies family, it signifies community. It’s a place where Americans come together to break bread.”

The Founder had an Oscar-qualifying run this month ahead of its wide bow.