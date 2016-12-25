After two days of relentless teasing that included a trickle of new images and a trailer for the trailer (as is now traditional), we finally have the first trailer for Alien: Covenant. Merry christmas, fans of chest-bursting death monsters! While director Ridley Scott technically returned to the Alien franchise with 2012’s Prometheus, that film has only a tangential (at best) connection to the main series thanks to some continuity nods and a scene at the end. Covenant however is not, as it picks up where Prometheus left off and (presumably) leads directly to the events of the original Alien. See for yourself in the trailer above.

The story follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, that discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but per usual discovers it’s actually a dark, dangerous world containing a threat beyond their imagination and, as it happens, the android David (Michael Fassbender), one of the few survivors of the Prometheus mission. Fassbender, Guy Pearce, and Noomi Rapace reprise their Prometheus roles, joined this time out by Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollet, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby, and weirdly enough James Franco. The script is by Jack Paglen, Michael Green, and John Logan. Alien: Covenant hits theaters May 19.