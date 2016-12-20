OMG, semicolon close parentheses! Here it is: Our first look at The Emoji Movie, Sony Animation’s glimpse at what goes on inside your smartphone (OK, so the NSA’s probably seen this one already). And what better way to launch than with Mel Meh, father of lead character Gene, because nothing says “animated” like Steven Wright. He’s just so darn excited to announce the flick that we’re guessing he just ran out and bought a decaffeinated coffee table. No one can tell the difference.

Anyway, the teaser — watch it below, cleverly set to the funky “Express Yourself” — doesn’t offer much in the way of plot details, but it goes a little something like this: Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression – except for the exuberant Gene (T.J. Miller), who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his handy best friend Hi-5 (James Corden) and the notorious codebreaker emoji Jailbreak (Ilana Glazer). Together, they embark on an epic “app-venture” through the apps on the phone to find the Code that will fix Gene. But when a greater danger threatens the phone, the fate of all emojis depends on these three unlikely friends who must save their world before it’s deleted forever.

\,,/(>.<)\,,/

Directed by Tony Leondis, who co-wrote the script with Eric Siegel and Mike White, The Emoji Movie will decorate megaplex screens starting August 4.