TBS has slotted 10 PM, Monday, February 21 for the Season 2 premiere of its hit comedy series The Detour. Created, written and executive-produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, The Detour stars Jones, along with Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll and Daniella Pineda.

Season 2 picks up with Nate (Jones) receiving a promising job opportunity and the family moving to New York City for a fresh start. Everyone is excited except for Robin (Zea), who knows that a move to the big city means her mysterious past may catch up with her. While Nate and Robin adjust to new jobs, new neighbors and old flames, Jared (Carroll) and Delilah (Gerasimovich) dive headfirst into the awkwardness of adolescence.

Season 2 also will feature several special guests, including series executive producer and co-creator Samantha Bee, as well as James Cromwell, John Oliver, Laura Benanti, Jeffrey Vincent Parise and Max Casella.

The second season of The Detour is executive-produced by Jones, Bee, Brennan Shroff and Tony Hernandez.

Check out a holiday message from the Parkers below: