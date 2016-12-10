Even as The Vampire Diaries is coming to an end, co-lead Ian Somerhalder will stay in business with the CW as a producer. The network has put in development Transience, an hourlong drama from Somerhalder and Nikki Reed’s recently launched Rare Birds Productions. Warner Bros. TV, where Rare Birds has a pod deal, is the studio.

In Transience, written by Thomas Brandon, when consciousness transfers become legal in the near future, an ambitious young musician finally gets the kind of body and life that he wants. But the procedure has side effects, sending him down a dark rabbit hole where identity, memory and the past start to violently collide. Somerhalder and Reed executive produce, Brandon will serve as supervising producer. Tracy Ryerson of Rare Birds will oversee the project.

Brandon is an LA-based screenwriter and director with several award-winning short films under his belt. He is also a produced playwright and former Nicholl Fellowship semi-finalist. Brandon is repped by Paradigm and Lee Stobby Entertainment. Somerhalder is repped by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment. Reed is repped by Paradigm and Thruline Entertainment.