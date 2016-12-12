The reveal of 2016’s The Black List today doesn’t just give screenwriters Hollywood street cred — it does the same for agencies and management companies. On this year’s leaderboard, WME led the way among agencies with 18 clients on the list, followed by CAA with 15 and UTA with 14.
For WME, that includes the top-ranked script of 2016, Elyse Hollander’s Blond Ambition, a biopic of sorts about Madonna’s struggle to get her frst album released while navigating fame, romance, and a music industry in 1980s New York that views women as disposal.
On the management side, Madhouse Entertainment leads today’s haul with 10 scripts in the field, the highest rank among them Zach Dean’s Voyagers, the love story of Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan that is set up at Warner Bros. Grandview and Kaplan/Perrone share second on the overall list with eight mentions.
The most don’t always get all the boasts, though: Management 360 has three scripts on the list, but two of those are tied for No. 2 overall: Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself and Tony Tost’s The Olympian (both WME clients, in fact).
Check out the charts below, then have the agents and managers on it buy your drinks tonight:
NOMINATIONS BY AGENCY
WME – 18
CAA – 15
UTA – 14
Verve – 4
APA – 3
ICM Partners – 3
Gersh – 2
Paradigm – 2
United Agents (UK) – 1
No agency – 12
NOMINATIONS BY MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Madhouse Entertainment – 10
Grandview – 8
Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment – 7
Bellevue Productions – 6
Echo Lake Entertainment – 5
Circle of Confusion – 4
3 Arts Entertainment – 3
Good Fear Film + Management – 3
Heroes and Villains Entertainment – 3
Lee Stobby Entertainment – 3
Management 360 – 3
Think Tank Management – 2
The Gotham Group – 2
Epicenter – 1
Hopscotch Pictures – 1
Kipperman Management – 1
LBI Entertainment – 1
Mosaic – 1
Principato-Young Entertainment – 1
Zero Gravity Management – 1
No manager – 7
This smells.
I agree. I thought these were amateur screenwriters. I put one up as a Guild member. Rigged!
Most are not amateurs, the only requirement is “best screenplays that haven’t been produced.”
Again, no comedies. Boring.
Hopefully one of the list is a comedy.
It’s a rigged game. It’s become a political jockeying for clients.
How could it be amateur/unrepped screenwriters when it is voted on by industry execs, and the overwhelming majority of the scripts that people in this industry read come from agents and managers?
It’s not the same as the Blacklist service which is mostly amateur and unrepped writers. These are scripts exposed to the town so sometimes there are writers on the verge, writers who have sold something, pros, etc. As long as the script hasn’t been produced yet, it can make the list.
