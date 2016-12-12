The reveal of 2016’s The Black List today doesn’t just give screenwriters Hollywood street cred — it does the same for agencies and management companies. On this year’s leaderboard, WME led the way among agencies with 18 clients on the list, followed by CAA with 15 and UTA with 14.

For WME, that includes the top-ranked script of 2016, Elyse Hollander’s Blond Ambition, a biopic of sorts about Madonna’s struggle to get her frst album released while navigating fame, romance, and a music industry in 1980s New York that views women as disposal.

On the management side, Madhouse Entertainment leads today’s haul with 10 scripts in the field, the highest rank among them Zach Dean’s Voyagers, the love story of Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan that is set up at Warner Bros. Grandview and Kaplan/Perrone share second on the overall list with eight mentions.

The most don’t always get all the boasts, though: Management 360 has three scripts on the list, but two of those are tied for No. 2 overall: Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself and Tony Tost’s The Olympian (both WME clients, in fact).

Check out the charts below, then have the agents and managers on it buy your drinks tonight:

NOMINATIONS BY AGENCY

WME – 18

CAA – 15

UTA – 14

Verve – 4

APA – 3

ICM Partners – 3

Gersh – 2

Paradigm – 2

United Agents (UK) – 1

No agency – 12

NOMINATIONS BY MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Madhouse Entertainment – 10

Grandview – 8

Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment – 7

Bellevue Productions – 6

Echo Lake Entertainment – 5

Circle of Confusion – 4

3 Arts Entertainment – 3

Good Fear Film + Management – 3

Heroes and Villains Entertainment – 3

Lee Stobby Entertainment – 3

Management 360 – 3

Think Tank Management – 2

The Gotham Group – 2

Epicenter – 1

Hopscotch Pictures – 1

Kipperman Management – 1

LBI Entertainment – 1

Mosaic – 1

Principato-Young Entertainment – 1

Zero Gravity Management – 1

No manager – 7