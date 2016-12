In Episode #8 of The Bart & Fleming Podcast, Deadline’s Peter Bart and Mike Fleming Jr find another way to look at the year that was 2016: by discussing the columns and commentaries during the year they wished they hadn’t published. On the list for scrutiny: Hollywood’s diversity issue, MGM, Paramount and Viacom, indie distributors, Angelina Jolie, Warren Beatty and more.

Listen here: