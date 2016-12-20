In Episode #7 of Peter Bart and Mike Fleming Jr’s weekly The Bart & Fleming Podcast, the pair dig into the puzzling nature of Tom Hanks and his lack of nominations for his role in Sully, after being left out most recently by the Golden Globes. They also discuss who deserves awards for lead actor, and talk about some of the great on-screen parings as inspired by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land. They also discuss the release of Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, corporate players, and the idea of who gets final cut.
Ryan Gosling deserves the Oscar this year for La La Land (as well as his hilarious turn in The Nice Guys). Yes, I’ve seen Casey Affleck and Denzel Washington’s performances.
Thank you for recognizing the great screen pairing of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone — I think it often gets overlooked — you just would not get the extra greatness without these two and they should win best actor and actress.