In Episode #7 of Peter Bart and Mike Fleming Jr’s weekly The Bart & Fleming Podcast, the pair dig into the puzzling nature of Tom Hanks and his lack of nominations for his role in Sully, after being left out most recently by the Golden Globes. They also discuss who deserves awards for lead actor, and talk about some of the great on-screen parings as inspired by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land. They also discuss the release of Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, corporate players, and the idea of who gets final cut.

Listen to Episode #7 here: