Disney-ABC Television Group and Snap have closed a deal under which DATG will produce original episodic shows for Snapchat and have set a The Bachelor-themed series as their first co-production.

Watch Party: The Bachelor will premiere its first episode on Tuesday, January 3 on Snapchat Discover, the morning after the premiere of the 21st season of The Bachelor on Monday, January 2, on ABC. Watch Party will complement the ABC TV series by showing celebrities, comedians, super fans and infamous Bachelors and Bachelorettes getting together each week to watch each episode and react to what’s happening throughout the season. Consisting of 10 original episodes and one Live Story (see description below), Watch Party: The Bachelor will be available the Tuesday morning after each episode of The Bachelor and live for 24 hours on Snapchat.

Rex/Shutterstock

In the coming months, additional shows from DATG will roll out on Snapchat, which is adding original, scripted and unscripted shows to its Discover platform. In addition to Shows, which are a character or format-driven, single-narrative video production, Discover also features Editions, which are selections of editorial content produced by outside editorial partners, and Live Stories, which are a collection of snaps submitted by Snapchatters in specific locations and edited and curated by Snapchat producers and editors.

“Earlier this year, we worked closely with Snap on a very successful The Oscars Live Story, and we look forward to building on that relationship and providing Snapchat’s mobile-centric users with a unique, immersive experience around our shows and brands,” said John Frelinghuysen, EVP Digital Media, Strategy and Business Development at Disney|ABC Television Group. “With the upcoming Watch Party: The Bachelor, we look forward to working together with Snapchat to not only reach Bachelor fans in an entirely new way but to also provide our advertising partners with even more opportunities.”

Additionally, as part of the deal, DATG will develop and sell advertising packages incorporating Snapchat’s video Snap Ads, which are 100 percent full-screen and play with sound.

“Disney|ABC has rewritten the rules for how to develop daring, fun and adventurous series for TV, mastering formats ranging from scripted to reality and drama to comedy,” said Nick Bell, VP Content for Snap Inc. “They will be a vital partner as we continue to expand our lineup of shows on Discover and we’re excited to kick off 2017 by bringing one of their most beloved brands to Snapchat.”