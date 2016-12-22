Madeline Di Nonno, chief executive officer of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, has been named the new Board Chair of the Television Academy Foundation, the charitable arm of the Television Academy. She succeeds Robert Cook, who has served in the role since January of 2015.

Di Nonno leads the institute’s strategic, financial and operational directives. She has more than 30 years of executive experience in the entertainment, nonprofit, digital media and consumer packaged goods industries, including serving in various roles at Anchor Bay Entertainment/Starz Media, Hallmark Channel, Universal Studios Home Video and ABC Television Network. Under her direction, the board will guide and expand the Television Academy Foundation’s mission to identify, advance, and empower future television leaders.

“I am honored and privileged to serve as chair and excited to guide the Foundation as we embark on an extremely dynamic period in television history,” said Di Nonno in a statement. “I look forward to influencing our collective efforts to shape and significantly impact the next generation of television professionals.”

The Television Academy has also elected Margaret Loesch as vice chair, Nelson Davis as secretary, and re-elected Marc Graboff as treasurer. Thomas Sarnoff is also returning as chair emeritus.

A multiple Emmy and Peabody winner, Margaret Loesch serves as the newly-created executive chairman of the Kid Genius Cartoon Channel. She was previously the founding president and CEO of the Hub Network, and has served on the Television Academy Foundation board for 12 years.

Marc Graboff is president, global business and legal affairs, production management and studios for Discovery Communications. He has previously worked with Core Media Group Inc, NBC and then NBC Universal, including as chairman, NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios from 2007 to 2009, and president, West Coast business operations for NBC Universal Television Entertainment until 2012.

Nelson Davis is president of The Making It Institute and Nelson Davis Productions. He previously served as director of daytime programming for the NBC Television Network.

Established in 1959, the Television Academy Foundation provides resources to burgeoning television talent, with key initiatives including the College Television Awards, the Internship Program, the Faculty Seminar connecting College and University Professors with TV Industry leaders, and the Archive of American Television.