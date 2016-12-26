NBC’s was the only game in town on a quiet Christmas night. The Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos averaged an 11.2 rating in the metered market households from 8:30-11:30 PM. That was down 27% from last Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup (15.3) and down from the season-high 16.5 rating the week before. It was higher than the December 4 game between Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks (11.5), and about average for the season.

In the Kansas City market, the Broncos-Chiefs game posted a 42.8 rating, the second-best ever for the Chiefs on SNF (behind only the 51.5/72 versus the Broncos on November 17, 2013).

Sunday Night Football dominated a sleepy Christmas night competition. In the non-time-adjusted fast nationals, the game drew a 5.9 fating in adults 18-49. The only other telecast to break the 1 rating threshold was ABC’s rebroadcast of the Beauty And The Beast animated feature (1.2).

Yesterday, the NFL and NBC employed its flex-scheduling option for Sunday Night Football‘s Week 17, the final week of the regular season. Green Bay-Detroit, which will determine the NFC North champion (and a home-field game in the first round of the playoffs) was moved to the primetime game on January 1 as the only matchup that week with postseason implications.