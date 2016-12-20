Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Forest Whitaker will reprise his role of Rebel freedom fighter Saw Gerrera in Season 3 of Disney XD’s hit animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Whitaker will voice the character on Star Wars Rebels: Ghosts of Geonosis, Parts One and Two, premiering Saturday, January 7 on Disney XD.

“It’s an incredible honor to have Forest Whitaker play Saw in ‘Rebels,'” says series executive producer Dave Filoni. “Forest did a great job at capturing Saw in a way that is a bit mad, a bit crazed, a bit afraid, but also a bit sympathetic. He sees something coming, but no one will take action before it’s too late.”

The character of Saw Gerrera was first introduced in the TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2015) as a guerrilla fighter for his home planet. Created by George Lucas, Saw received training from the Jedi – Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano – and served as an early harbinger of the Rebel Alliance, an assortment of disparate groups coming together to fight for a common cause.