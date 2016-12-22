Deadline’s parent company Penske Media Corp said today it has promoted Deadline publisher Stacey Farish to chief revenue officer and GM of Deadline as well as its sister sites TVLine and Gold Derby.

In the expanded role, Farish will be responsible for revenue and business operations at the three brands. That includes driving revenue across all platforms; overseeing marketing and creative efforts; collaborating on the PR, social and traffic strategies; and taking on P&L responsibility. She had previously held oversight positions at TVLine and Gold Derby.

“Stacey is one of the most tenacious sellers in the organization, and has proven to be a great team builder and tremendous brand advocate in the marketplace,” PMC CEO Jay Penske said. “We are looking forward to having her continue the success at each of these growing brands.”

Since Farish became Deadline’s publisher in 2014, the site has seen 30% revenue growth annually, fueled in part by initiatives she has spearheaded including building our awards-season event franchise The Contenders Presented By Deadline, creating an events platform at film festivals, and relaunching the print magazine AwardsLine and growing it into a digital-facing must-read.

She previously worked in sales leadership roles at ABC, ClearChannel and Tribune before joining PMC.

“I’m thrilled to continue my work with PMC’s must-read brands,” Farish said. “Alongside the best editorial staffs in the business, I look forward to continuing to provide the best advertising platforms for entertainment brands and brands looking to reach the most voracious entertainment consumers available.”