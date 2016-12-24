Sony Pictures Classics has announced that The Comedian will see release in theaters nationwide beginning February 3.

Directed by Taylor Hackford and starring Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann, Edie Falco, Harvey Keitel, Danny DeVito, Patti LuPone and Veronica Ferres, the film follows an aging comic icon (De Niro) desperate to reinvent himself while facing an audience only interested in knowing him as the former television character he once played. Already a strain on his younger brother (Danny DeVito) and his wife (Patti LuPone), Jackie ends up accosting an audience member and finds himself forced to serve community service, where he meets the daughter of a sleazy Florida real estate mogul. Through their unlikely friendship, they overcome their own emotional damage and emerge as better people.

Created by Art Linson who co-wrote the script with Jeff Ross, Richard LaGravenese, and Lewis Friedman, the film premiered at AFI Fest in November and will close the Palm Springs Film Festival on January 15th.