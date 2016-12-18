The good news: Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is an enormous hit, with about $155 million in domestic ticket sales for its opening weekend. That will likely propel the year’s box-office sales, as our Anthony D’Alessandro points out, to an $11 billion-plus record.
Less good: Even big movies like this year’s Star Wars entry are working harder to make an impression on the growing North American audience.
Or think of it this way. Movies swim in an ever-larger pool of potential ticket-buyers. So each year, a film must swallow a slightly higher number of sales to match the share consumed by comparable predecessors.
Occasionally, a film breaks out and becomes an audience-eating monster. In 2015, for instance, Disney’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens sold about 28.5 million tickets in the North American market, to set an opening weekend record, according to charts compiled by Boxofficemojo.com. That means about 8 percent of the combined U. S.-Canada population, then roughly 358 million, saw the movie when it opened. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, by comparison, sold about 18.2 million tickets in the same market, which is probably over 360 million people this year. So the new film was seen by around 5.1 percent of the viewers, a share that is about 36 percent lower than that of its predecessor.
That Rogue One is smaller than The Force Awakens isn’t news. Disney has spent the better part of a year dousing any expectation that the spin-off would match the parent.
But audience share calculations get more interesting when you reach back a decade or two, to look at the performance of blockbusters past. In terms of opening weekend-ticket sales, for instance, Rogue One clearly edged DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 2, which had 17.4 million domestic ticket sales when it opened in 2004. In the Boxofficemojo ranking, Rogue One ranked 17th, while Shrek 2 placed 21st in terms of opening weekend tickets sold. But Shrek 2 reached about 5.4 percent of a smaller population; so it loomed a little larger for the audience.
In 2006, Disney reached about 6.3 percent of the North American population with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, which had about 20.7 million in opening weekend ticket sales. The film’s share was almost 24 percent higher than that of Rogue One. Similar is the gap between Rogue One and Sony’s Spider-Man, which had about 19.8 million ticket sales when it opened in 2002. That represented around 6 percent of the combined population, a share 18 percent higher than was posted by Rogue One this weekend.
Other films that reached a higher percentage of the population than Rogue One on opening weekend included The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Shrek The Third, and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, all of which had lower dollar receipts at the box-office when they opened.
Will Redbox rental in the Summer.
Can you afford that?
I would like to assume, the writer knows those other movies sans (tfa)opened at and or near the best times of the year for movies. To open at/around Christmas (with these numbers)is a different ball game. Wait to see if it has legs before trying and failing to be a debbie downer.
Christmas is a major movie weekend and there are no other big action blockbusters giving them competition (unlike the increasingly overstuffed summer frames). If they underperform, it’s not because of the frame they chose.
Not for “openings” as the article is about..check tge history…legs, yes.
I’m fine with Star Wars being a part of Disney. The box office is find but word of mouth is mixed. I like Star Wars more than my family does. There’s always one Star Wars fan in the family.
If mixed means around 50/50, it’s more like 80/20 leaning positive.
It’s only a 65 on Metacritic, that’s definitely “mixed”. Critics got embarrassed by their praise for SW7 after everyone realized that beneath the heavy fanservice it was a pretty awful movie on its own merits, so they are rightly being cagier about the latest sequel. The overstuffed cast (full of stock stereotypes) and lack of adequate characterization are particularly cited as weaknesses.
The standard for these movies needs to be: even if this didn’t have the ultra-valuable Star Wars brand slapped on them (as one reviewer quipped, “Disney payed $2 billion per word, and will probably get their money’s worth out of it”), and didn’t have all the little nostalgic visual cues to make your brain think it’s watching Empire Strikes Back again, would this still be a hit on its own? Obviously this one would not. It’s a bland & generic action sci-fi built around an un-engaging McGuffin chase: find the guy who can find the guy who can find the guy who can find the plans. The action is nothing we haven’t seen before and the main characters are ciphers. 40 years from now no one will think of “Jin Erso” the way we think of Han Solo today.
A 40% decline from the last SW movie is pretty serious. The big question will be what next year’s sequel does, because if even a numbered SW movie can’t get $150 million opening the series may not last as long as Disney hoped. They’re committed to cranking these things off the assembly line until the public gets sick of them, so as a fan of the series hopefully that happens sooner rather than later.
Metacritic bah ha ha ! The standard of..well, nothing. Bless your heart, maybe one day a great “my little ponies” movie will come out and it can match your fantasy world.
So even a brand name blockbuster has to struggle for an audience. It’s the era of Peak Content, which means a growing number of shows and movies compete for the same amount of entertainment time that each person has (or has less of, given how life seems to get busier and busier). The audience gets pickier and pickier in response to the glut.
I’m finding it hard to get into the Star Wars movies. They just don’t seem “right” to me. But I like the animated series, despite being mainly targeted to kids. Probably because the showrunner, Dave Filoni, has an idea about Star Wars that emphasizes the mystical aspects, and synchs better with what I want it to be, compared with the generic action-adventure of the big screen.
People can find whatever best suits their tastes now. Who needs blockbusters when something smaller can suit you better?
The bad word of mouth is going to guarantee this doesn’t have legs. The future movies will make progressively less and less as people become tired of the Star Wars. Instead of milking a new movie year out of it, they should have waited 5 years between each movie to build them up and make them events. Instead they’ve already burnt out the Star Wars audience.
Having bought the brand, Disney explicitly planned to squeeze it for every nickel it’s worth by rapidly flooding the zone with content until people burn out on it. It’s a totally mercenary operation. They will wait until the public is truly disgusted at the thought of another “Star Wars” movie, then mothball it for a while or sell it on to someone else (while finding some other franchise they can buy and milk to oblivion). Obviously no one who is actually a fan of the series could be happy about this state of affairs.
Troll. “A” cinemascore and word of mouth is overall positive. And no signs of burnout, everyone knew this would make less simply because it’s a whole new cast of characters (see Fantastic Beasts).
I’ll wait until it’s on Netflix.(Disney films released in 2016 go to Netflix)_ I subscribe to Netflix four times a year, usually when a Marvel show is released and then also mid-Summer to binge on broadcast TV shows I don’t watch when they air. I also download shows.
Interesting look at the numbers. Growing population is an issue in creating impact. As is ever more complicated and busy media market. So many choices as to what to watch, how and when. I feel like my daughter sees movies in theatres as an afterthought. I’ll be interested to see if she develops more interest in movies in theatres or if she, and possibly her generation, doesn’t respond the way I did.
Rogue One was definitely better (especially the acting, special effects, & storyline) than The Force Awakens by a long shot. Lucas should be proud of the people who created this spin-off story. It was captivating and edgy, but not totally depressing and chaotic (like all of JJ Abrams flicks, and quite frankly the ROTS). It also seemed to keep with the canon created by Lucas, while feeling new and exciting.
When everybody is agreeing that the best character is a droid, it’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of the acting.
A good thought experiment: If the previous Star Wars movies never existed, and this movie was a totally new concept about the Rebel Confederation’s desperate attempt to steal the plans for the Doom Station, would it be a hit? Would it even make any sense (after all, it’s supposed to be a “standalone story”)? Is just the story of them stealing the plans a satisfactory dramatic arc on its own (no, it isn’t)? Do we actually care about any of these characters who barely even get any character moments between action setpieces?
Disney knows very well how to use fanservice and nostalgia-bait to cover for the underlying mediocrity of their movies. The whole reason they bought this brand was because they knew it would set a very, very low bar for the movies they made with it it. Addicted nerds are soft touches. But if they actually wanted to “do Star Wars” in 2016 they would need to take a chance on an up-and-coming young director with a fresh idea, not rehash a safe fan favorite from 40 years ago.
So you wrote all that to say “you hate Rogue one” and what a failure it is…ok.