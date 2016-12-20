The Season 7 finale of Showtime’s comedic drama Shameless drew 1.72 million Live+Same Day viewers at 9 PM. That was a season high, up 38% from the season premiere (1.24 million) and up 5% vs. the Season 6 finale (1.63M). With Showtime’s flagship drama Homeland skipping calendar-year 2016, the Shameless Season 7 finale was the most watched telecast on Showtime of the year in L+SD.

Shameless, which was just officially renewed for an eighth season, also delivered a season high for the night with 2.12 million combined viewers for the two airings, up 24% vs. the Season 7 premiere night (1.71M) and 16% vs. the Season 6 finale night (1.83M), also making it Showtime’s most-watched night in viewers for 2016.

Shameless also lifted its companion series, The Affair, whose fifth episode of Season 3 posted the show’s third consecutive week of growth. It delivered a season high at 10 PM, and had its best total night of the season with 913,000 viewers for the night.

In Season 7, Shameless is averaging 5.8 million viewers per week over all airings, its highest-rated season yet. The Affair is averaging 3.5 million weekly viewers season to date.