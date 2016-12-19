Shameless star Emmy Rossum jumped the gun a little bit five days ago, confirming that the hit Showtime series will return for an eighth season as she told fans that she had closed a deal to return. Now the network has made it official, announcing an eighth-season renewal for the show on the heels of its seventh-season finale last night.
Created by Paul Abbott and developed for U.S. television by John Wells, Shameless, starring William H. Macy and Rossum, has been Showtime’s unsung hero. The longest-running series on the network, Shameless is getting stronger as it ages. It’s averaging 5.8 million viewers per week, neck and neck with Homeland (5.9 million) as Showtime’s most watched series.
Production on the 12-episode Season 8 will begin in 2017, per Showtime. (Rossum said last week that they will be back at work in May.)
Season 7 of Shameless, from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television, was executive produced by John Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Christopher Chulack, Krista Vernoff, Etan Frankel and Sheila Callaghan.
As season seven of Shameless came to an end, the Gallaghers dealt with the loss of one of their own, and grappled with mixed feelings about their grief. Fiona (Rossum) had to once again care for Frank (Macy) in his time of need, while Frank had a new scheme in mind. Along with Macy and Rossum, the series stars Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan and Isidora Goreshter.
I love this Show im a background actor on it i just wish they would come out of aftra low-low rate and pay BG and crew better pay.
I belive after 7 seanos the producer has made enough money on distribution and residuals to pay union scale both in front and behind the camera that would really make it a wonderful show
You do realize the producer is just another (better-paid) employee right?
Great finale last night so very happy to hear the Gallaghers will be back next year.
7 years and still no audience…
Why not an 8th? :(
And yes, those audience numbers are misleading as they are a compounding of many airings as well as unaudited (and therefore probably imaginary) VOD and internet viewers.
I hope before they end show, please bring back Karen, who Lip really loved and was too shut down to say it, so she ripped his heart out, I think Karen is Lip’s salvation, not school…she is love for him, and he still loves her…please bring her back..
No! Karen was toxic. Bring back Mandy. Better yet, bring back all of the Milkoviches!
I wonder who will care for the kids as Fiona gets out on her own.. Will Frank be there more for his kids?
As the curtain closed on the season finale the somewhat heartbreaking #you showed me love# a mother who was far from perfect MONICA I got to pity and love her Those without sin shall cast the first stone she was an absentee ‘psycologically impaired BUT TO SAY GOODBYE TO HER MY HEART WAS BROKEN ILOVED HER FOR WHO SHE WAS I LL MISS YA MONICA XXXOOO