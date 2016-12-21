Well, you’d almost never believe it but it turns out that 2016 was exactly like 2015 – if you are ABC’s The Year: 2016 (1.1/4). With some Stranger Things and looking back at a very strange year, the 9 – 11 PM Robin Roberts’ hosted retrospective was not only the highest rated show of the night among adults 18-49 but also exactly even with The Year: 2015 back last December 22 last year

Which, with a Toy Story That Time Forgot (0.8/3) encore opening the night, gave the Disney-owned net a Tuesday win among the key demo with a 1.0/4 rating. A full night of repeats on CBS delivered the House of Moonves a viewership victory of 7.37 million.

It was not such good news over on Fox with the Season 2 finale of Scream Queens (0.5/2). The net’s only original of the night, the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created horror comedy fell 44% from its two-hour Season 1 ender of December 8 last year on a much more competitive night. Still, there is some minor comfort to take in that the yet to be renewed series was at least even with its December 13 show.

Over on NBC, it was crooner night with Michael Bublé Sings and Swings (0.8/3) and Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come (0.8/3). The former was OK for a hastily announced special while the latter saw the concert for the icon down a tenth from the special for his 80th back in 2006. Viewershipwise, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 was up 4% to 6.646 million over the celebration of a decade ago.

The CW kicked off some holiday cheer with its weeklong Terry Crews Saves Christmas (0.3/1) series and then followed with an encore of its Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2016 (0.3/1) special – which was actually up a tenth from its December 12 airing.