Same Kind of Different as Me, the film that is an adaptation of a book and stars Greg Kinnear, Renee Zellweger, Jon Voight, Djimon Hounsou and Olivia Holt has been moved off the Paramount Pictures 2017 slate and picked up by Pure Flix for distribution. The picture originally had an April 29, 2016 release date, but in March of this year, Paramount pushed it to February 2, 2017. The movie made from the memoir authored by Denver Moore, Ron Hall, and Lynn Vincent, will now go wide on October 20, 2017. Paramount, which put up 40% of the film’s budget, did not respond to requests for comment. We are also waiting on Pure Flix to comment.

The film, directed by Michael Carney from a screenplay he penned with Hall and Alexander Foard, is about an international art dealer Hall (Kinnear) who befriends a homeless man (Hounsou) in order to try to save his marriage with wife Deborah (Zellweger).

Pure Flix is the largest distributor of faith-based films. Same Kind of Different As Me now moves off the same date as The Space Between Us, STX’s interplanetary adventure about the first human born on Mars. It now shares the same release date as the romance/disaster film The Mountain Between Us starring Idris Elba, the comedy War With Grandpa with Robert De Niro, Geostorm with Gerard Butler and co-written, produced, and directed by Dean Devlin (as one of his first films as helmer).