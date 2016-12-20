Samantha Bee had Glenn Beck on her TBS late-night show, during which Beck went through the latest iteration of his “reaching out to apologize” for his perception of the role he has played in the country’s nasty political conversation, and Bee became the latest liberal to give him a platform in which to perform.

“My audience is going to think I’m crazy for sitting down with you,” Bee told him in the highly hyped Full Frontal interview, in which both agreed to wear ugly Christmas sweaters. Watch the clip above.

“My audience hates your guts,” Beck smiled back.

“My audience hates your guts more,” Bee persisted.

“My audience would like to stab you relentlessly in the eye,” Beck said, raising the bar considerably.

“My audience wants to kill me for normalizing a lunatic like yourself,” Bee responded, accurately.

And so the nails-on-chalkboard interview went on, and on, in which the two found common ground in their mutual dislike of President-elect Donald Trump.